...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly Monday
night through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Applications for the spring round of matching grants for out of area marketing and new event development are now available at the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau.
Organizations may receive up to $1,500 in matching funds in two categories: first, toward advertising existing events in markets outside the area; and second, creating events that will entice visitors to spend at least one night in an area hotel.
“Our main goal is to increase hotel stays in Cache Valley, so we’re looking for events and marketing strategies that will bring people here overnight,” Visitors Bureau Director Julie Hollist Terrill said in a news release.
According to the release, qualifying events must be held from May 16-Nov. 14. Another round of grant opportunities for events held later in the year or in the first part of 2024 will become available in the fall.
Out of area marketing funds assist events, activities, festivals, conferences and programs with marketing efforts outside Cache, Rich, Box Elder, Franklin and Bear Lake counties, according to the release.
The Visitors Bureau says previous awards have been made to organizations presenting outdoors events, arts events and festivals such as Top of Utah Marathon, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, Cache Valley Cruise-In, Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre and others.
Event development funds must be used toward expenses to establish a new attraction, event, activity, festival or program held in Cache Valley. Organizations may receive event development funding for a maximum of three years."
Previous event development awards have been made to the Gran Fondo, Wasatch Back Relay, Cache Smokeout BBQ contest, Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous, Fall Harvest Days at the American West Heritage Center and others.
Money for the grants comes from transient room taxes collected by hotels in Cache County. Each applicant may receive up to $1,500 total.
Applications, which are available at the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau at 199 N. Main St. in Logan, or by downloading at explorelogan.com, are due by 5 p.m. April 12. For more information, call 435-755-1890.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.