Cindi Gardner lives in a residential Richmond neighborhood, but walking up the winding path to her home through the woods and florals would make you think differently. Her two-acre piece of property that has been planted and cultivated by her, and her husband, David, has created a beautiful oasis in Richmond.
She was born and raised in Oregon. Her family still lives there. Her husband is from Enterprise, Utah. She met him in Provo at BYU. They lived in the same apartment complex and went to the same ward. In 1978 they met at the Christmas dance held at the Mt. Timpanogos Lodge. They married in 1979 in the St. George Temple. Her husband became an engineer and she was a full-time, hands-on mother. Later on she finished her degree in business and inner disciplinary studies.
They have three sons — Craig, Rand and Bryce. They moved to Katy, Texas, to raise a family when their boys were growing up. It was great for all kinds of sports and things that boys love to do. Cindi was a full-time soccer mom and for whatever sport the boys were in to. As the boys got older, she finished her degree and helped to co-found an art center.
She and her husband moved to Austin when they became empty nesters. In Austin, they loved the live music and great food. As more time opened up, they started doing a lot of hiking. She completely changed her lifestyle. Cindi put herself on a healthy diet and exercise and lost 50 pounds.
Her husband being an engineer gave them opportunities to travel and live in different cities and countries. Once the boys were on their own, the couple decided to live and work in Australia for a while. They went on trips around the country every weekend. She said it was a wonderful adventure living on the Sunshine Coast on the west side of Australia. Everyone is more casual, relaxed and laid back. It's surfer country.
While they were in Australia a typhoon came through and wiped out the banana plantations. They saw bananas go from $3.50 a pound to $15.00 a pound. One plantation had a sense of humor. They posted a banana cam to let people watch the bananas grow back and give them hope.
There was a huge flood 2011 in Brisbane which is on the edge of a large river, when her son came to visit. Instead of waiting for the government to clean everything up, the mayor put out a call to action to the residents they needed a Brisbane Mud Army. Everyone got on their wellies (tall rubber boots) and brought their buckets and shovels and literally cleaned up their city themselves. Her son was Rand was invited to go with the ward single adults to go muck up with everyone else. He happily went to help. They had it all cleaned up before the government even had a chance to step in. Aussies take care of their own, they love to help their mates, Cindi says.
After two years, they came back home to the states. They had thoroughly enjoyed their time living in Australia. They came to Utah to visit David's brother, Ken. He lives in Smithfield and is an artistic welder. He has created some very creative handles, door locks and other items on Cindi's property. After visiting Ken's home they decided to rent a place just for the summer, and came upon a property online that they had seen on a walk/hike. It just happened to be for sale. Cindi was inspired and wrote the owners a letter of love about the property. The owners were impressed to let them purchase it, because they knew they would lovingly care for it.
They have now created their own two acres of Eden-like bliss. Cindi has always been a creative person. Her creativity is innate. It didn't come from her university degree; it's just something that springs from her imaginative mind.
Cindi is a ceramic artist, using clay as her medium in a folksie, artsie way. She loves to repurpose old things and give them new life. She has used her pottery and collections to decorate and enhance every little corner of the property. She collects many items to use in her vignettes, even collections of mixer beaters, plastic dinosaurs, tins, glass, old bottles, rocks, barbed wire balls, mismatched house numbers old bike tire rims, and all the saved junk found on the property.
She and David consider themselves the caretakers of the property, which consists of their home, honey shed, garden plots, chicken coop, ceramic workshop, guest cottage and storage sheds. The home was in great shape after being updated by the previous owners. But the yard was overgrown with three-foot grasses and weeds. They cleared and mowed everything and started planting fruit trees, berry bushes, flowers and plants.
Throughout the property are many walking paths decorated with Cindi’s creations and found objects. Her husband maintains all the plants, and together they hang and place items to make a grown-up fairyland. As you come around a corner, you will see a hammock with giant balls hanging from the trees made out of barbed wire from her grandpa's farm rolled up like balls of twine. She mentioned that she wanted a drill bit that would go through stone. One of her sons purchased it for her as a gift. Now she is able to stack rocks on a metal pole to create unusual sculptures.
She also collects tins, and then using tin cutters, she shapes them into butterflies and other shapes and then attaches them around windows. She uses multi-shaped mirrors on the honey shed wall. All of them are painted different colors. The garden is fenced all the way around to keep the deer out. She drilled holes around the entrance gate and placed her vast collection of egg beaters lost from their mixers.
The other entrance is surrounded with upturned glass bottles to capture the “bad spirits” from entering. This is a tradition from Africa and the Southern states, based on the belief the evil spirits get stuck in the bottle and then the sun kills the spirit in the morning.
There is a collection of rubber dinosaurs on another part of the fence. Inside the honey shed is a collection of hand-blown glass ornaments hung in front of a window to let the sun shine through, just for the sake of viewing pleasure. Cindi collects many items from Deseret Industries. She loves orphaned pots that she fills with little growing plant selections. She also finds and uses orphaned chairs, usually found free on the side of the road. She will update the chairs and then keep or sell them. Her own dining table has all mix-matched chairs.
Her little pots, ceramics and other fun items are sold in her outdoor cupboard, which is placed in the poppy field on her property. It is a trust-system shop. You open the cupboard and see what is available, and then leave your payment in the tin can inside the door. This season she even has ceramic baby doll head vases she made and mushrooms to put in your own planters.
The couple’s poppy fields are very popular for those who are looking for a photo op. Mothers bring their children over for pictures, and Instagrammers come to take pics too. Because she is close to the cemetery, she gets many visitors to her little shop, especially during memorial weekend.
Cindi loves to travel and see new places. One time her son Bryce and daughter in law invited her and the other mother in law to go on a trip to Europe. She didn't want to be a burden and said no. So, they went to the other mother in law and said “Cindi is going” and then went to Cindi and said “Margaret is going.” They tricked the two moms and all four of them had a blast in Europe together.
On her bucket list now, she would love to travel for 6-7 months around the USA to see the country and also to hike across the Grand Canyon. It takes a few months to train to hike the canyon. She would also like to see New Mexico and the desert southwest. She would love to do some car travel and investigate ghost towns in California and Nevada.
Cindi has had a very creative, full life and her words of wisdom and advice are: “Live in the moment, be mindful of people and nurture relationships. Don't get caught up in things that don't really matter.”