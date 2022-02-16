Upon seeing Annette Orrock’s art, it might feel familiar, a half-forgotten memory of somewhere you haven’t been in years. Her works tend to have a dreamlike quality, evoking a moment or place but absent any specificity required to actually place it.
For Orrock, this is by design.
“What I love to do is just remember things — not look at them, but just remember them and get the sense of it, the poem of it. Not literalism, but the sense of it. You could put it this way: instead of being an expository writer, I'm more of a poet,” Orrock said. “They're not so much recollections with your memory, but how you felt about a place or a person.”
For residents of Cache Valley that sense may be even more pronounced, as their home makes up a large part of the feelings Orrock pulls from.
“The thing that I do tend to do a lot of remembering of, believe it or not, is Cache Valley, because it was such a critical, lovely time in my life that I lived there,” she said.
The Ogden-based artist last lived here over 30 years ago, but she returns regularly — most recently this past Saturday, when she exhibited dozens of her pieces at the Vineyards at Mt. Naomi Farms. Orrock said the exhibition was a “convergence of a lot of wonderful things.”
“I lived in Hyde Park. Wonderful things happen to me in Hyde Park ... It's a gathering of a lot of things that have happened in my life. It's kind of almost mysterious to me that it would happen,” she laughed.
Orrock said it was her niece, Brenda Meikle, who encouraged her to exhibit her works, but Meikle said she merely offered up the venue, which she co-owns with her husband. It was Orrock’s daughters, she said, who gave the artist a “gentle push” to showcase and sell her art.
“She loves to teach painting; in fact, she can't stop teaching people painting. So she just has all of these beautiful paintings she has done and her kids said 'Hey, it's time to start liquidating,’” Meikle said. “She’s running out of room in her home to store art.”
Orrock also acknowledged how the sheer volume of her works may have become a problem.
“Do you know the old saying that goes 'Art's not art until you're dead, before then it's an obsession and a storage problem?' Truer words were never spoken. So I have exhumed paintings from every closet in the house, and there's a lot of them. Each one is an occasion of a wonderful time I had painting it,” she said. “Exhibiting, it just seems like a world I've not been drawn to — but I am drawn to it now, because I need a place to put my shoes.”
For Orrock, who said she “runs away screaming” from the business end of art, exhibiting is an irregular occurrence; she spent the bulk of the last 30-plus years teaching and painting, only having showings “here and there.”
Running an art exhibition was also a new experience for Meikle, who had held UPR events at the Vineyards involving artist displays, but nothing as formal as Saturday’s event.
“I mean my knowledge on how to do an art show is minus-95, but I will do anything for my aunt,” she said. “She is absolutely a goddess, who wouldn't want to help her?”
At the exhibition on Saturday, Orrock’s paintings were tightly packed, leaning on the walls and on windowsills, with a select few pieces placed on tables around the room. It was a dense, vast body of work, a diverse collection of art spanning nearly four decades. On crouching to view the art, it appeared almost like a collage or scrapbook, foggy snapshots of a whole life bunched together.
The organization may have had an artistic result, but its purpose was practical: “I don't want to put nails in the walls or anything,” Orrock said prior to the show.
Meikle said the exhibition was a success, and she would love to have Orrock return to the venue.
“I was very pleased. I think the community really stepped forward and she got a lot of support,” she said. “I had a great time.”
Event notices for the exhibition, which ran just before Valentine’s Day, promised a “romantic afternoon” with Orrock’s watercolors. When asked how her paintings fit the description, Orrock thought it was apt, though not in the most immediate sense.
“I would say 'romantic' in the way we talk about literature in the Romantic Era,” she said. “If beauty is romantic, then they are romantic. They're a variety of things, in terms of subject matter, if that matters — still life, portraiture, lots of landscapes and lots of seascapes, and some abstract. Some of everything, some drawing, but mostly paintings. A lot of watercolors.”
Orrock, a “slow starter” when it came to painting, first embarked on an art career after being inspired by a Harrison T. Groutage piece at her job in Salt Lake City.
“He was magnificent. When everyone left, I'd walk into the president’s office and see this gorgeous painting, and I remember being alone in that building thinking, 'I want to study from this guy,’” she said. “Well, it turned out he was teaching at Utah State, and so I marched in and decided, gosh, what would be more fun than to be an artist?”
Groutage, a Richmond-born artist well-known for his landscape paintings, taught at USU for over 30 years, where he was beloved for his sharp mind and wit. He made a strong impression on Orrock, who is effusive about her former teacher.
“Anybody who's been a student of mine, over time, they know that name, because he just travels in my memory all the time,” she said.
After graduating in 1988, Orrock traveled a great deal through her career as an educator, teaching as far away as Turkey and Portugal. She spent the bulk of her time in Oregon before eventually settling in Ogden, where she is today, still teaching.
For Orrock, Groutage’s instruction was just part of the unique and unplaceable charm of Cache Valley that makes it such a fertile artistic ground for her to return to.
“There's a sublimity, to me," she said. "And if the sublime is that which takes us beyond where we were the minute before, I feel that there's so much to be learned by just walking through, and appreciating and looking. Just the vastness of it, that you can see the weather come and go, seasons come and go. The history of it. It's a big thing that's in motion; and then there's something else — that's what I call the sublimity of it.”
Orrock said what really motivates her in both teaching and creating art is the value of each person’s opinion in defining what art means to them, and she tries to impart that message upon her students.
“What you think is beautiful, that counts, that stands, and I proselytize that: love what you love. And maybe somebody else will too, and maybe they won't, but that's a different conversation. Just feel yourself, love what you love, and see what happens.”