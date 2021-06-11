Logan’s Summerfest Arts Faire is back on for June 17-19 after being cancelled last year, with several art booths, musical performances and food vendors in the works.
This year’s Summerfest will be at the Cache County Fairgrounds instead of the usual location at the Tabernacle.
Executive director Elaine Thatcher said there will be a few COVID-19 precautions, like spreading out booths for social distancing, encouraging face masks and wiping down tables in between attendees.
Thatcher said there will be about 25 food booths, including Morty’s Cafe, Cafe Sabor, dutch oven dining, kettlecorn, corndogs and more.
One hundred sixty-five artists will have booths to display their art, from painting and photography to sculptures and pottery.
Thatcher said there will be two stages for performances, one indoors and one outdoors. Over 30 performers and groups will play on both stages on each day.
One performer is nationally touring, Nashville-based country artist Eli Mosley. Mosley said this will be his first time performing in Utah.
“We’re looking forward to playing the Summerfest in Logan,” he said. “I always love playing in a state for the first time, always a blast.”
Mosley will be performing Thursday night on the outdoor stage starting at 8 p.m. He said he’ll be playing anything from classic '80s country music to his own radio-played songs.
“It’s always fun to read a crowd for the first time,” he said. “I love meeting the blue-collar workers and the farmers and the people who keep our country going on a daily basis. I love making new friends and meeting new fans, and sharing my music is just a bonus.”
Many of the other acts are from Northern Utah, including Mothers of Mayhem, a band consisting of four moms who enjoy playing covers of Metallica and Led Zeppelin.
Victoria Green, the band’s bassist, said MoM started over three years ago.
“We've all had little kids and they've grown up a little more,” she said. “We just kind of needed something more, so why not start a rock band?”
“We have not played in Logan before, so we’re excited,” guitarist Jessica Groom said. “It’ll be really fun to expand to Cache County.”
Lead guitarist Jami Taylor said this will be the band’s first event in Northern Utah since the pandemic began.
“We’re just a really fun band to come see, and family friendly,” Taylor said. “We can play hard rock and we’re really performance-focused, so it’ll be a really fun 60 minutes of performance.”
Drummer Nikki Ashton said the band will be a “rocking good time” for all ages.
Mothers of Mayhem will be playing 5 p.m. Thursday on the outdoor stage.
A local folk pop band called Wildflower will be playing on Saturday at 12 p.m.
Bandmember Marianne Sidwell said the band started in early 2020 and that Summerfest could be the group’s biggest performance.
“We’re looking forward to it,” she said. “Summerfest is so iconic. “It’s a really fun place to perform as well as visit.”
Several other genres of music will be performed throughout the weekend, including soft rock, a cappella, and alternative. Thatcher said Saturday will feature artists playing Motown, jazz, blues and soul music to celebrate Juneteenth.
This will be Thatcher’s last year of planning Summerfest before retirement. Her replacement is Shirlene Davis, who’s been watching the Summerfest preparations closely for her training.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “I’m feeling like a sponge soaking everything up. I’m excited to see the actual show in action.”
Davis’ experience comes from working for eight years at Wasatch Premier Hospitality, where she organized events for Riverwoods Conference Center.