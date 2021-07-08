A railroad running through the Great Salt Lake divides the body of water into a salty north arm and the fresher south arm. Water levels at the Great Salt Lake are the lowest in recorded history and as the lake dries up, both arms need protection.
The Great Salt Lake is a unique landscape and supports many unusual ecosystems. Although a railroad cuts the lake into two arms, there are a few culverts that can be used to control salt concentrations between the lake’s arms.
Jaimi Butler, the coordinator for the Great Salt Lake Institute, said with industry and wildlife concentrated in the south part of the lake, a major focus is preventing the south arm from getting too salty as the lake dries up. However, closing the culverts comes at the expense of the north arm, putting unique species and ecosystems at risk.
