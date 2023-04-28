usu extension

In this photo, Humate is applied to the land in North Logan.

 Photo courtesy of Justin Clawson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Last year, we worried about how we were going to water crops. Now, we’re worrying about how to get rid of snow and water for crops. It’s hard to believe.

Who would have guessed we would receive a record-breaking amount of snow? A snow-water equivalent of 30 inches, 3 inches more than the historic high set in 1983. We have seen avalanches and buildings collapse due to the weight of snow.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.