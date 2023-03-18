The future might not be too far away when it comes to electrified highways.
Utah, specifically the ASPIRE Engineering Research Center at Utah State University, is leading the charge.
The U.S. Department of Energy in February awarded $7 million in funding for zero-emission, medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicle lanes. A project by ASPIRE at Utah State University received one of the awards. Purdue University in Indiana, a partner with ASPIRE, also received funding for a project.
“This news comes at a critical point in time,” Regan Zane, director of the ASPIRE center, said in a statement. “Significant decisions must be made soon to inform infrastructure investments in our freight corridors.”
The Utah project, titled the Wasatch Front Multimodal Corridor Electrification Plan and led by Zane, was awarded $1.22 million in funding. Plans are to develop a community, state and industry action plan to improve air quality in communities most impacted by high density traffic in the greater Salt Lake City region.
The project will leverage real-world results on technologies being evaluated at pilot projects funded by the state of Utah and Rocky Mountain Power, according to the center. These include projects with the Utah Inland Port Authority on wired and wireless charging solutions for trucks; with Stadler, which is developing a battery-electric train; and with the Utah Transit Authority on multimodal charge management solutions.
A second project, titled MD-HD ZEV Infrastructure Planning with Focus on I-80 Midwest Corridor, is led by ASPIRE partners Cummins and Purdue University to develop a medium- and heavy-duty EV charging and hydrogen fueling plan for the Midwest Interstate 80 corridor.
The DOE awards, according to Zane, will bring key teams together across industries as well as local and state government agencies to accelerate a path to clean air and reduced cost to move people and goods.
That means, in part, electrified highways.
Zane told The Herald Journal that the efforts are being made to work with state agencies and industry “to see how we can bring innovation from programs like ASPIRE and other partners to have real impact in the state.” It is to help “guide the state in a well-informed approach” on “how to get those things done.”
He gave a nod to Sen. Chris Wilson, who sponsored Senate Bill 125, or Transportation Infrastructure Amendments, saying his efforts will go a long way in helping Utah achieve its research and infrastructure goals.
The legislation, among other things, designates ASPIRE “as the lead research center for strategic planning for electrification of transportation;” “creates a steering committee and requires the creation of an industry advisory board” to help direct research; “provides duties of the steering committee, industry advisory board, and the research center; requires reports on the proposed action plan and goals of the initiative; and provides for a sunset review of the initiative.”
“I’ve been very fortunate to be a small part of what I think is a huge bill,” Wilson told The Herald Journal. When he was approached to help with the legislation, he said, “it made complete sense to me” because electrified transportation “is in our future.”
As owner of Wilson Motor Co., he sees the direction the wind is blowing — and knows some of the challenges along the way.
One of those challenges is making sure infrastructure is in place, and that there’s enough energy output, to charge vehicles along the proposed corridor.
Last summer he worked with Logan city to get enough electricity to charge electric vehicles faster. The company wound up buying its own transformer to bring in lines, he said, noting “it takes a lot of electricity to charge a car” and a lot of money to make that possible.
“It’s a complex transition ahead of us as we try to coordinate stakeholders and state agencies to come up with a plan to bring all of these different modes of transportation together,” Wilson said. “Knowing that electricity is going to be a real issue, getting the baseload we need, looking at electrified planes, semis, buses, trucks and cars, it’s a plan for the next 20 to 30 years. … It’s a race to secure funding.”
But, he continued, even though are “vast” challenges ahead, “Utah is used to leading out” on projects.
Zane echoed similar sentiments, saying Utah could become the epicenter for early development of combined technologies to impact and change the way we know transportation.
“It’s quite exciting,” he said, explaining that over the next decade there will be a broader deployment of technology on Utah’s main corridor. Some things being looked at include in-road charging stations and electric frontrunner stations from Ogden to Provo.
“Five to 10 years from now we could see significant electrification of our trucks running up and down I-15,” Zane said, which in turn will spark other dividends, including growth in manufacturing and engineering jobs and services.
“A lot of things are happening, there is a lot of moving parts, but we are quite excited,” he said. “And to say it’ll all come out of Utah.”
Wilson said partnerships and funding efforts will continue. He also expressed his excitement that Zane and his team at ASPIRE, which stands for Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification, are taking the lead.
“Zane is just the guy to do it,” Wilson said.
It’s tough to predict Utah’s future, “but we sure are at a critical point in time,” Zane said, referring to the research underway and the electrification of the industry. “It is an exciting change, a significant change, and it could bring multiple changes to transportation and utility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.