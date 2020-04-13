Figuring out social distancing and self-isolation has been a challenge for many, but retirement communities require even stricter attention as outbreaks of COVID-19 have had a devastating impact on nursing homes and assisted living facilities around the country.
In addition to the tightened protocol and rules to limit guests and staff, employees at many different assisted living facilities have been navigating how to help residents stay entertained and find a sense of normalcy in their new reality.
“We are just trying to keep up the morale,” said Tami Merritt, the activities director at Williamsburg Assisted Living. “It is hard to hear that things won’t be changing any time soon. It is too easy to be isolated and lonely, but we are doing our best.”
Before all activities stopped at Williamsburg last week out of an abundance of caution, Merritt said they had started playing a social-distancing version of bingo once a day. Now, she draws residents to the doors of their rooms with ice cream truck jingles and hands out their favorite ice cream.
Assisted living facilities throughout Cache Valley are coming up with new innovative activities.
Pioneer Valley Lodge has allowed community members to come perform musical numbers on the front lawn as residents watch from their porches. The activity director at Legacy House of Logan has dressed up in a different costume every single day and delivers smoothies, books and magazines. All of them are figuring out FaceTime and other video conferencing platforms.
“We are just trying to do a lot of one-on-one things with staff and residents to make sure that everyone is being checked on and is interacting with other people throughout the day,” said Meagan Siler, the executive director of Legacy House.
Gary Huckaby, a resident at Williamsburg Assisted Living, has been an entertainer for the last 68 years and used to go perform at different retirement communities in the area. Now his performing opportunities have grown slim.
“I was hoping to keep playing for people,” said Huckaby, who started playing in a country band with his father when he was only 14 years old, “but we don’t even go to the dining room anymore for dinner. They bring the food right to us.”
Huckaby said in between the meal deliveries, his wife crochets and he will read to her. Occasionally they will watch some TV and do a few puzzles to pass the time.
“We usually don’t get out that often anyway but this has been enough of a change that we have to mix up what we do for entertainment,” Huckaby said, “but I think we are all doing well.”
He said because of the limited interaction with other residents, video chatting with his children has become really important.
“We didn’t know how to work it all at first but now we are using it almost every day,” Huckaby said.
SAL Management Group manages nearly 20 assisted living facilities across the state including Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living, Williamsburg Assisted Living and Cache Valley Assisted Living. Representatives from the company said video conferencing has become a really important tool recently.
Nate Porter, who works regional marketing for SAL Management Group, said it has expanded to virtual volunteers who are wanting to video chat with residents who might not have as many opportunities to do so with their own families.
“We want to make sure that everyone has a chance to interact with people,” Porter said. “It really helps when the community is so willing to participate and it makes such a big difference to the residents as well.”
Porter said things will be different for a while but it is all in the hope that the current distancing will protect the assisted living facilities from being impacted any further by the virus.
“For now, I can just hope that I can start performing for the residents again someday soon,” Huckaby said. “Maybe it will be from the hallway or the backyard, but it will be good to perform and see them all again.”
To volunteer or see what activities community members can assist with, contact the retirement communities individually through Facebook or contact information on the individual websites.