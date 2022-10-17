Haunted Hollow

Hirschi's Haunted Hollow in Preston.

 Thaya Gilmore for The Herald Journal

Every October for the past seven years, Jackie and Kim Hirschi of Preston, Idaho, stage their annual spook alley “Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow.” All money collected for entrance fees and food purchases goes to charity.

This year they are supporting an individual very close to their heart: 18-month-old granddaughter Grace Foote. Grace’s brain stem does not allow her autonomic nervous system to work correctly, resulting in halted breathing when she sleeps. In adults this is called apnea; In children and infants, it is far worse.

