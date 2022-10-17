Every October for the past seven years, Jackie and Kim Hirschi of Preston, Idaho, stage their annual spook alley “Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow.” All money collected for entrance fees and food purchases goes to charity.
This year they are supporting an individual very close to their heart: 18-month-old granddaughter Grace Foote. Grace’s brain stem does not allow her autonomic nervous system to work correctly, resulting in halted breathing when she sleeps. In adults this is called apnea; In children and infants, it is far worse.
Grace has had surgery and will likely face further surgeries. Though little is known about what lies ahead for Grace, what is known is the ever-mounting hospital bills for the family. While continuing their previous efforts to create backpacks of necessities for homeless people, the Hirschis are dedicating this year's event to Grace.
Since the Haunted Hollow first opened, Kim and Jackie established “Hirschi’s for the Homeless” which supplied packs of necessary items to individuals in Franklin County and Cache Valley living on the streets.
Incorporated into their large back yard, located at 175 N. 800 West in Preston, the Haunted Hollow is a self-guided walk-through of graveyards, an insane asylum and other haunts. There is a wide variety of animatronic items as well as live characters all on display with the aid of fog, strobe and fluorescent lighting.
Many years ago, Jackie and Kim thought it was important to be an example to their children and grandchildren in helping those less fortunate.
“We felt the best thing for them to do was to give. Even though we don’t have a lot to give, we must give what we can,” Jackie said. “That year we suggested that rather than purchase Christmas gifts for each other, they provide gifts to others by participating in actual community service.”
The idea was a hit with the whole family and has continued to this day.
That’s when the situation of the homeless in Franklin and Cache County came to their attention.
“It is too easy for people to turn their heads at those which are homeless and in such great need. I know, I was one of those individuals until one day I knew that I had to do something,” Jackie said. “That is when the idea for the backpack came to be.”
These packs include a food, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush and other items. The Hirschis approached several businesses to see if they could put up signs for donations.
When Jackie was trying to find personal answers as to what more she could do to better her community, the idea of having a spook alley came to her mind.
“At first the idea of a spook alley surprised me, but then I felt that it was inspiration and moved on it with excitement,” Jackie said.
The idea materialized in October 2017. Over 600 people came to the first Haunted Hollow.
“We are now busting at the seams with visitors, each and every one we are so very grateful for,” Jackie said.
With four children and eight grandchildren, the Hirschis hope their kids will one day continue the tradition of community pride as well as a desire to share with others at all times.
“I am amazed at what my mother puts together,” said Kayla, Jackie and Kim’s daughter. “Mom works so hard and is so concerned that everyone that enters has a fantastic time.”
Another daughter, Tristan, added: “My mom has always loved this community and this is her way of showing it. She saw a need for a family-friendly Halloween activity which could have far-reaching effects and she went for it. That is what Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow and Terror Alley is, a family fun Halloween event in which everyone can participate.”
“We want this to be our legacy. We hope to continue this for as long as we possibly can,” Kim said. “Each year my wife Jackie keeps making the Hollow bigger and better and this year she has truly succeeded. We want to thank all who have come to the Hollow in the past and those that have and will come this year. We are grateful for all of your support.”
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, along with their new addition, Terror Alley, opened Friday night. They will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well as Oct. 27-29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event cost $3 for regular admission and $5 for Trick-Or-Treating. On Halloween, they will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., $5 for regular admission and $7 for Trick-Or-Treating.
The Hirschis invite all to come, mingle with friends and enjoy a warm fire on a fall night. And whether mild or terrifying, the scare is up to you. For more information, call 208-851-1113 and visit them on Facebook at Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow.
