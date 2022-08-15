Tyli Sharp, daughter of David and Jamie Lynn Sharp of Clifton, Idaho, opened the first night of “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo” by singing the national anthem. What makes the appearance of Tyli unique is that she is 8 years old, one of the youngest performers to sing the anthem at the rodeo.
After a rainstorm that drenched the annual rodeo parade, Tyli went to the arena accompanied by her dad for rehearsal on Thursday night prior to the performance. Standing in the middle of the muddy arena for rehearsal, she told her dad, “I can’t do this!”
“I told her,‘Too late,’” David said.
After the rehearsal, J.J. the rodeo clown and several bronc riders came up to her and told her that she was going to do a great job. “It gave her the boost of confidence she needed, then I walked her out into the arena,” David said.
“I felt scared at first.,” Tyli recalls. “But with my daddy standing beside me and the more I started to sing, I felt like I could do it. My heart helped me sing. It makes me feel good when I sing because it is fun and makes me happy.”
Her mother, Jamie Lynn, said “Tyli has always sung songs. She has taken piano lessons for two years and sings as she plays the music. She sings soprano and is always singing with her daddy. She loves to sing and dance. Tyli has a creative mind and is a natural to perform.”
Music is important in the Sharp family. David says he is always singing everywhere they go in the car and while he is working. He has always also sung to the children, Tyli, David and Jamie, who sing with him at night when he tucks them into bed. Their favorite songs are patriotic ones. Singing the "Star Spangled Banner" is not new to the Sharp family as they sing it often as a family to help the children know the meaning of the song.
For the last three years, David has also wanted to sing the national anthem at the rodeo. He has always loved music. He played the trumpet in the school band and was in the Preston High School choir for one year.
“My favorite part of going to the rodeo in Preston was the singing of the national anthem. It gave me chills. I always loved it,” he said.
When he saw on Facebook that there were auditions to sing the National Anthem at the rodeo, he auditioned in person for the last two years. This year the audition was with a video. “Tyli saw me recording my audition and said ‘I want to audition’ … so I videotaped her and sent her video in too,” he said.
Several weeks later, her mother received a text letting them know that Tyli had been chosen to sing the national anthem on Thursday, the opening night.
“Tyli was really excited about being chosen. It took a lot of courage to do it. Something like this performance for my daughter to do was exciting for me. She’s a pretty brave girl. I was nervous for her but felt she would do great,” said Jamie Lynn, who sang in the choir in junior high school and at West Side High School in Dayton.
Tyli and David started practicing every day with music on YouTube, even though her performance would be a cappella. She practiced several hours a day to get the notes right and to memorize the words, but after a week of practicing David said that Tyli got tired of it.
Jamie Lynn and David discussed that they should get something special for her to wear for the performance. Since Thursday was “Pink Night” at the rodeo, David bought Tyli a blue Levi vest and a pink skirt and Jamie Lynn took Tyli to buy cowgirl boots. “When I brought the pink skirt home and Tyli saw it, she wanted to practice more and practiced every day,” said David.
Under the direction of Jeff Hollingsworth, Rodeo Committee board member, Claira Spackman oversees collecting the auditions and also chooses the singers.
“I get auditions coming in as early as April,” she said. “I usually wait to choose the auditions the first week of July so I can get as many entries as possible. This year was a slower year but there were still 10 people who did try out. There is no criteria to send in a video. I accept anyone who wants to try out. I enjoy doing it.”
Since Thursday night of rodeo weekend is family night, Claira likes to find singers who are younger to sing on those nights, hoping there are other kids in the arena listening who will be inspired. “I also like to give those who are younger the opportunity to sing at such a big event to boost their confidence in hopes they will continue on performing and putting themselves out there and doing great things,” Claira outlined. “Tyli is definitely one of the youngest I’ve had sing. When I listen to my younger singers, I listen for pitch and voice control, and Tyli has those qualities. So with those two things I knew she could get the job done and hopefully her confidence would only grow and she can continue on from here.”
At the actual performance, with two riders on horseback each carrying the flag swirling around Tyli, gave David the chills. “It was a pretty proud daddy moment for me. As I looked at the wind blowing her long blond hair, it was an angelic moment.”
Jamie Lynn added: “Just as I thought, she did great. I am so proud of her.”
David concluded: “And even though I didn’t win the audition again this year, Tyli tells me that I have to try again next year.”
But he’ll again be in competition with his daughter, who enthusiastically declared, “I want to do it again next year!”