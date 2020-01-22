While sharing excerpts from his memoir, “Gay Mormon Dad,” Chad Anderson will discuss the quiet struggles he faced as a closeted gay man in a large religious family on Thursday evening at the Logan City Library.
“The best part is that I had a story to tell and I was able to tell it,” Anderson said. “My ultimate goal is to own my own truth and help other people who are either going through the same thing or know someone who is going through something like this.”
Anderson, a licensed clinical social worker, is now openly gay and lives with his partner and two sons in Salt Lake City. His life looks much different now than it did just a few years ago.
Growing up in rural Missouri as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Anderson worked hard to meet all of the church’s standard milestones: a mission, marriage and children. However, he said he never felt that he was living his truth.
“There is a constant effort that it takes to stay in the closet while trying to be a believing Mormon,” Anderson said. “I believe the book is helping people either increase their understanding or help them navigate that process.”
Anderson said he plans to share excerpts about his experience being a gay Latter-day Saint missionary and his experience watching his sister come out as gay while he was still closeted. The event is hosted by Helicon West, a featured authors/open microphone series.
Anderson will speak at 7 p.m. at the Logan Library Bridger Room located at 255 N. Main, Logan.