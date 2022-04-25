swan killing

A dead trumpeter swan was found hanging in a tree near Oneida Narrows in southeast Idaho. The swan had been killed with a shotgun, possibly in early February 2022.

 Korey Owens/Idaho Fish and Game

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the recent illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near Oneida Narrows in Franklin County.

Multiple reports were received by Idaho Fish and Game regarding a dead swan hanging in a tree approximately a mile below Red Point Campground.

An examination of the carcass which included X-rays revealed the swan had been killed with a shotgun a few weeks prior to its discovery, possibly in early February.

It is both against state and federal laws to kill trumpeter swans. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact:

District Conservation Officer Korey Owens, 208-251-1923; or

Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999.

A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

