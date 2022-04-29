Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in Cache County on Thursday, this one at Willow Park's Zootah facility, prompting the zoo to close its doors for an indeterminate amount of time.
“We take amazing care of our birds, and the welfare and well being of our animals is the utmost importance. We are taking measures designed to prevent contact between wild birds and zoo animals and any other possible contamination,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “Zootah has had one bird diagnosed with this disease and will therefore be closed until further notice while we work with local and state authorities to ensure the health and safety of our birds.”
According to a news release from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Zootah is now under a state-ordered quarantine procedure. The zoo closed as soon as the case was confirmed.
“The owners of Zootah notified our office of the infected bird immediately,” said Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor in the news release. “They have worked closely with our office on their response plan and implementing proper quarantine measures at their zoo.”
Earlier this week, Utah officials confirmed an outbreak of HPAI at a Cache Valley farm. The farm was not identified, but The Herald Journal learned that thousands of chickens were being euthanized at the farm in attempt to quell the disease. The first case in the state was confirmed in Utah County earlier in April.
According to the release, Utah bird owners are encouraged to be vigilant in checking for symptoms while following sound biosecurity practices. Symptoms of HPAI include high death loss among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds. If birds are experiencing any of these symptoms, people are asked to promptly contact the state veterinarian’s office at statevet@utah.gov.
According to the news release, one case of this strain of HPAI has been detected in the United States, but the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern. The proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.