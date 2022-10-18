hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A new case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in Cache County after the disease was located in a backyard flock of turkeys, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food on Monday, six cases of HPAI were confirmed in turkey farms over the past two weeks — five in Sanpete County and one in Cache County.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.