A new case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in Cache County after the disease was located in a backyard flock of turkeys, authorities say.
According to a news release from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food on Monday, six cases of HPAI were confirmed in turkey farms over the past two weeks — five in Sanpete County and one in Cache County.
“All birds on these premises have been depopulated or quarantined to prevent further spread of the disease,” the news release states. “The situation in these areas is still ongoing and is being closely monitored by UDAF and USDA officials in efforts to contain the disease and prevent further impact. Members of the public should stay away from premises with known cases as well as any locations where officials are working to contain the disease to avoid coming in contact with HPAI.”
In September, the UDAF announced an outbreak on turkey farms in Sanpete County. According to a news release at the time, over 400,000 turkeys had died from the disease or had been euthanized.
Authorities are asking domestic bird owners and poultry producers of all sizes to address their biosecurity measures. Domestic flocks, according to the release, should be locked away and shouldn’t share food, water or grazing sources with migratory birds.
HPAI is not particularly harmful to humans, according to the UDAF, and one case has been reported.
The single case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, involved a person in Colorado who tested positive after helping cull a purportedly infected flock. The CDC reported the person was fatigued for a few days and recovered.
