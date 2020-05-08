After a variety of adaptations to the COVID-19 pandemic, a more traditional version of Baby Animal Days is now slated for Memorial Day weekend.
“We have been working hard behind the scenes to create an event that is CO-VID 19 compliant and available for our patrons to enjoy again,” said Mic Bowen, director of the American West Heritage Center.
Baby Animal Days is the center's largest event of the year and will return in a more hands-on version — though one still compliant with coronavirus precautions.
The center hosted a unique drive-through version of Baby Animal Days earlier this year, and about 300 vehicles came through. On a typical year, however, the event brings in closer to 30,000 visitors. Tickets for this year's event are limited, however, to help ensure social distancing requirements are met.
Baby animals available will include chicks, mini goats, turtles, foxes, a zebra and more.
"If the stork lands on time we may have baby bison," the center stated in a release.
The event will be running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 22, 23 and 25 at the center, 4025 S. U.S. Highway 89/91 in Wellsville. Tickets are $8 per person and are available at www.awhc.org.