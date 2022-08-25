USU badger

Deputy Cody Ledbetter of Cache County Animal Control captures a badger on the Utah State University campus.

 Photo courtesy Jess Harrison

Classes begin at Utah State University on Monday, but had they started a few days earlier, a badger would have been there to greet incoming freshmen to their first day of college.

This particular member of the notoriously feisty mustelidae family might have turned out to be the shy one in the encounters, however. By all accounts, the badger wandering the USU campus last Thursday was only looking for a place to hide after campus police intercepted it and called in an animal control officer for assistance.

