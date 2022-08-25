Classes begin at Utah State University on Monday, but had they started a few days earlier, a badger would have been there to greet incoming freshmen to their first day of college.
This particular member of the notoriously feisty mustelidae family might have turned out to be the shy one in the encounters, however. By all accounts, the badger wandering the USU campus last Thursday was only looking for a place to hide after campus police intercepted it and called in an animal control officer for assistance.
The badger, believed to be a young adult, was first spotted around Greaves Hall on the south side of campus bordering U.S. 89. USU police officers responding to the scene followed the animal northward past the Natural Resources Building and eventually across Aggie Boulevard to Edith Bowen Lab School, where it was cornered.
Without much of a fight, Deputy Cody Ledbetter of Cache County Animal Control was able to capture the badger using a pole with a noose. He then drove it about 6 miles up Logan Canyon for release back into the wild.
“It was not aggressive, it strictly just wanted to get away,” Ledbetter told The Herald Journal. “Because it was a wild animal, I used a catch-pole to avoid being bit and to keep it secured until it could be up into the cage within the back of my truck.”
Ledbetter said he deals with badgers occasionally around the valley, especially along the benches.
“Badgers are a common species, and where Cache is mainly rural, they do come and go,” he said. “I see a lot of wildlife calls (of all kinds) mainly on the hillsides because homes are going farther and farther up, encroaching on what was once a habitat for them.”
Ledbetter advises residents who come across wildlife such as badgers, raccoons, foxes, elk and moose to steer clear of the animals, avoid feeding them, and call animal control if it seems the animals present a problem.