...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County,
and Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to
heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending
by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most
locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel including
the Friday morning commute across all of northern Utah. Strong,
gusty winds near the front may also cause blowing and drifting
of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Clement C. Moore’s poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” may very well be one of the most well-known and recited stories around the holiday season — though likely under its more modern title, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
The details are dependably similar from year to year: family and mice alike asleep, a mysterious clatter and an encounter with Santa Claus ending in the familiar “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
Coming soon to Cache Valley, however, is a reimagining of the nearly 200-year-old tale by writer, director and author Joel Ackerman.
A partnership between Logan-based ballet school Ballet Aligned and the Utah Festival Conservatory, the upcoming show features a new story arc and characters fleshing out the classic, although perhaps narratively sparse, poem.
The two organizations are putting on the show for two nights next week at the Utah Theatre in downtown Logan, with proceeds going to the Little Lambs Foundation for Kids, according to a press release from Ballet Aligned.
Though liberties are bound to be taken when adapting any story to the stage, Ackerman said in the release the changes were largely driven from the idea of exploring the author and origins of the work.
“Clement Moore was a serious man — a professor at a seminary — who wrote the poem in first person,” Ackerman said. “I imagined what that experience could have been like — what impact such a visit from Saint Nicolas would have on this professor, and father — and wrote that into the libretto.”
One change drawing from the margins of the original is the inclusion of “two mischievous elves who drive much of the action,” according to the release — elves based on the poem’s early illustrated versions.
At the end of the day, Ballet Aligned director Steffanie Casperson said, the show has a lot to offer locals next week.
“This is the perfect opportunity to come downtown, enjoy a show before or after seeing the sights, introduce a little one to the magic of ballet and make a positive impact for people in need within our own community while you are at it. It’s win, win, win!” Casperson said in the release.
Tickets for the production can be purchased online at balletbenefit.com for $12 or at the Utah Theatre for $10. Shows are at 5:30 on Dec 12 and 7 p.m. on Dec 13.
