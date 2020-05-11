The issue over whether state coronavirus restrictions should apply to youth baseball games continued in Providence over the weekend, resulting in a citizen complaint that brought a sheriff’s deputy to a pair of umpired games being played at the city’s Zollinger Park.
A Cache County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the deputy took down the name of one of the event’s organizers, and it has been handed over to the city’s prosecutor, who will make a decision over whether to pursue the case.
Utah is currently operating under restrictions set down in Gov. Gary’s Herbert’s “orange” coronavirus risk level, which stipulates residents “not engage in sporting activities requiring teammates or opponents to be closer than 10 feet from one another.”
“We did receive a complaint and did exactly what we said we were going to do. We contacted the organizer and forwarded that organizer’s name on to the city,” Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartchi said, referring to a public statement he made last week after other baseball games in Providence led to a citizen complaint, a news article on the issue and a flurry of comments online, mostly in support of the baseball games.
Sheriff Chad Jensen further spelled out his department’s position:
“We want to work with each one of the cities and their city attorneys on these cases. We don’t want this to be a law enforcement function but a public-health function … I know there are people who want to rent parks for family reunions, there’s soccer kids that want to play, there’s softball girls who want to play, and baseball teams that want to play. We would hope that everybody could just be patient, and when the parks can open, they can open for everybody, not just one particular group.”
Kevin Fife, who handles prosecutorial duties for Providence and some other valley towns, did not return a message from The Herald Journal on Monday.
Providence Mayor John Drew said he spoke to Fife after the earlier baseball complaint and understood Fife was not taking action on those particular instances. What will result from Saturday’s games is unknown.
Violations of the governor’s health order would be a Class B misdemeanor, a level of offense not high enough to warrant action by the county justice system, only city courts, Cache County Attorney James Swink said.
A person connected with Saturday’s baseball event said the mayor and city recreation department gave permission for use of Zollinger Park for the games.
Mayor Drew said permission was granted under the condition the governor’s social-distancing guidelines would be observed, and it is Drew’s opinion that the guidelines were followed.
“Here’s what we told the coaches. There are new guidelines in effect that came out Wednesday (May 6) from the governor’s office, and we said as long as you follow the guidelines then we’re fine with it,” Drew said. “Now, did we send an employee out there with a tape measure? No, we didn’t do that.”
When it was pointed out that baseball does at times bring players into close contact, Drew responded, “I don’t play baseball and never played baseball. All I’m saying is we asked them to follow the guidelines.”
The Herald Journal on Monday was unable to get an on-the-record statement from anyone involved with Saturday’s games, but some parents of players said they believe the activity is much safer than a lot of other behavior going on in the valley that’s allowed by the governor’s order.
“So we can pack into Walmart, Lee’s, Sam’s, Lowes, Home Depot, etc, but we can’t play ball games at the park?” one person wrote in a post on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Providence City Councilwoman Kristina Eck spoke out Monday in favor of the games and said she thinks the issue is being overblown.
“I just feel like The Herald Journal is making this issue into drama rather than news,” she said. “I was at the baseball game Saturday. I was enjoying watching my nephew play baseball. I observed social distancing and so did everyone that I saw around me. The coaches were very respectful of the situation, and I agree with the city stance on this.”
Brian Jurena, who lodged a complaint Saturday with local authorities, had a different assessment of the situation.
“I observed these games from the safety of my car for enough time to see that these guidelines were not being followed,” Jurena said. “It looked to me exactly as it would have looked last year. There was not a mask anywhere in the park … Each team sent a line up to bat. The batter, catcher and umpire all stood within six feet of each other. Hitters ran the bases and the other team tried to tag them out. The teams would gather up at the end of an inning for instruction from their coaches.”
Jurena is not the same person who complained about earlier games in Providence, but both individuals said they have no interest in seeing the organizers prosecuted; they just want the games to stop until allowed by executive order.
“I have no interest in arrests being made or even citations being made. But, I do feel that the governor’s order should be followed and not blatantly ignored,” Jurena wrote in an email to local authorities. “I ask that the city contact the leaders of the baseball leagues and tell them that they are not to have any more games until, at least, the governor lowers the state to ‘Yellow’ or ‘Low Risk.’ The directions seem a little unclear to me. Perhaps clarification should be made from the state.”
Late last week, the newspaper was forwarded a text message circulated in the valley urging those opposed to state restrictions to attend Saturday’s games. It read as follows.
“Are you sick of the government lockdown? Join us at Zollinger Park for an escape from corona virus baseball game, Saturday May 9th. National anthem is at noon. Bring your lunch, your grills, your American flags. We are standing up for our constitutional rights as Americans. Share with everyone that loves our great country and please come. This is not only about baseball.”
Attendees who spoke with the newspaper Monday said the event was not an organized protest, the national anthem was not played and they saw no American flags.