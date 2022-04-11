Protesters with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the Utah Animal Rights Coalition stood outside the American West West Heritage Center’s Baby Animal Days on Saturday, displaying signs of disapproval and concern about bear cubs at the event provided by Yellowstone Bear World.
This was the second year in a row that the event has drawn protesters.
Jordan Hennessy, who coordinated the demonstration, said he hoped the protest will get people to think twice about attending the event in the future.
“I hope that they will reconsider before purchasing tickets next year,” Hennessy said.
One protestor, Amy Meyer, said her motivation was to educate people on the cruelty of what they were supporting.
“These bear cubs are taken away from their mothers when they’re only a few weeks old, where in the wild, they’d be living with their mothers for two years. And, you know, I grew up in Wyoming right outside of Yellowstone National Park, and I grew up loving bears,” Meyer said.
“People need to know and be exposed to what Yellowstone Bear World does to get these cubs here today, and how they’re just treated as props and commodities.”
According to Hennessy, taking cubs from their mothers at a young age is harmful for the animals.
“The premature separation from their mothers and the stress from constant human interaction can cause the bear cubs to suffer from psychological and physical trauma,” Hennessy said. “Yellowstone Bear World knows this and they still continue to breed cubs to line their pockets.”
According to Dylan Rider, a protestor who said he had worked at a bear sanctuary in Montana, once bears are bred to look cute for photo operations and other attractions outgrow their purpose, their future is uncertain.
Rider explained the sanctuary he worked at rescued brown and grizzly bears because they cannot be rehabilitated after becoming accustomed to people. If they are released into the wild after growing comfortable with humans, Rider said they go to populated areas for food, and eventually are reported to animal control.
Though he understands the appeal of watching cubs and photographing the small animals, Rider said the process through which these events happen makes it unethical.
“When you kind of understand where these bears come from, and how this whole system works, and where these bears eventually end up, it really kind of puts into perspective,” Rider said. “It’s just not good.”
Bear World declined an opportunity to comment as did the Heritage Center.