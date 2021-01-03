An earthquake shook much of Southeast Idaho on Saturday night.
The University of Utah reported that a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Highway 30 area in northern Bear Lake County, between Montpelier and Soda Springs, around 10:35 p.m.
Numerous Southeast Idaho residents posted on social media that they felt the temblor.
Authorities reported no damage to structures and no injuries to people as a result of the earthquake.
Earthquakes in the 4.2 magnitude range are considered to be light and rarely cause any significant damage but are strong enough to knock items off of shelves. They are most noticeable to people indoors, while people outdoors might not notice them at all.
The same area experienced a rash of earthquakes in the fall of 2018, with largest registering at 5.3 on the Richter Scale.