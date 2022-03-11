Funding doled out by the Utah Legislature last week will finance a $60 million expansion for the Bear Lake Marina in Garden City.
Bear Lake State Park Manager Richard Drosebeck said the marina will double the size, with up to 12 entry lanes. It will also be deeper than the current marina to help in low water years.
One of the goals for the expansion is to be able to get more boats off the water when a storm comes up and the lake becomes unsafe.
Utah has a roughly $2 billion budget surplus this year, and a budget bill approved by the Legislature last Friday devoted much of it to infrastructure, public education and water conservation.
All of the surplus money has been devoted to one-time expenses.
Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson told KSL on Friday the Legislature's approved budget will address "many needs of the state" but that no surplus funds went to ongoing programs out of concern about future economic conditions.
Whether the marina funding is from surplus or will come from this year's budget depends on when the project will start. The project will most likely begin this summer.
Drosebeck said the new marina would mirror the existing one and be south of the current marina. It will come out almost even with the new road that was built in 2021.