As confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb in the Bear River Health District, one column has remained a steady zero: Rich County. Even though Bear Lake is looking good on paper, however, some worry that the area may be uniquely vulnerable.
Both Rich County and Bear Lake County across the border are still reporting zero confirmed cases. Commissioners in both counties have fielded concerns from residents worried that people heading to their cabins from viral hotspots could carry COVID-19 into the community and strain local infrastructure.
"We get calls continually saying, 'These people need to be marched out of the county by the sheriff, you know, they don't belong here, they've brought the virus in,'" said Rich County Commissioner Bill Cox. "But it's pretty hard to say to somebody, 'Well, I know you're a second-home owner and I know you pay a lot more taxes than a primary resident, but you can't come and stay in your second home.' So it's a hard thing, really."
Judging by a variety of indicators, both counties have seen an early influx of people staying in the area. Bear Lake County Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen said one bellwether is that landfill usage increased about a month earlier than usual, this year.
But it's not so easy for a lay observer to tell the difference between people heading for the hills and the normal annual influx of people heading to their cabins as the weather get nice, Cox said. Or the ongoing trend of people moving in permanently, for that matter.
"To say, well, 'I've never seen that person before, they've got to have a second home,' in all reality, a lot of the time, particularly this time of year, those people have chosen to buy a house or may have had a house and now have retired and plan on living there," Cox said.
Cox said the local Post Office is worried it might run out of PO boxes due to the growth in permanent residences.
Cox said he's also heard people worry that the empty spots in local grocery store shelves are due to second-home owners moving in early, but grocers have told him it's more of a supply problem than a demand problem — as people all over stockpile goods for stints in self-isolation or just through panic buying, there are some things stores just can't get from their suppliers as readily.
One thing that makes Cox hopeful that cabingoers won't bring the virus into Bear Lake is that "for the very most part (second-home owners) are actually better than our local citizens as far as distancing themselves and staying in groups smaller than 10 and not congregating in areas."
Another silver lining is that the pandemic hit during the off-season for tourism.
"It couldn't have come at a better time of year, when things are really slow because of the winter months," Cox said. "There's a couple of restaurants, but most of the other businesses are seasonal businesses anyway and have been closed anyway, and so it's not been quite as devastating, I think, to the economy of our county as it has many other places."
That economic mercy could change drastically, however, if coronavirus precautions stretch on into summer without modification.
"I guess we've got to think positive and think by then maybe something will happen where we'll be OK," Rasmussen said. "Nonessential businesses are shut down based on the governors' orders, and if they keep that up, that will affect what's going on here."
Idaho Gov. Brad Little extended the state's stay-home order through the end of the month. The order aims to shut down non-essential businesses and travel. On the Utah side, the Bear River Health Department last week eased restrictions, allowing gyms to open back up under specific precautions. BRHD is expected to issue a new order in the next two weeks or so with guidelines on how and when restaurants might expand their operations beyond delivery and take-out.
The Bear Lake Community Health Center on the Utah side as well as Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier have been screening and testing people for coronavirus. As the official numbers show, they've found no positives so far in either county. The neighboring rural counties in Idaho and Wyoming are also posting low numbers. Across the Bear River Mountain Range, however Cache County has detected 37 cases, and people headed to their cabins may be coming from metropolitan areas with even greater community spread.
Rasmussen said he hopes people coming into Bear Lake County respect Idaho's public health orders and take self-isolation seriously.
"The concern we really have in Bear Lake County is that we have very limited resources when it comes to grocery stores, medical, stuff like that," Rasmussen said. "So if something should happen, if we had an outbreak or something, we're not like the urban areas of Utah that actually have 400, 500 hospital beds. We don't have that many. So if something should happen, that could really tax our system and hospital up in Montpelier. And that's why we're really trying to be careful. I think a lot of people realize that."
Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Administrator Michael Blauer said he's confident in the preparations made by the community, the hospital and the other facilities it counts on to transfer patients.
"As far as our organization, we've tried to be very proactive and prepared, and we're here to take care of anyone who needs it," Blauer said. "Anyone that presents (symptoms), we'll be ready to take care of them."
Blauer said being the only hospital in a valley with a strong tourist economy is a responsibility BLMH takes seriously. He's hoping the zeroes Rich and Bear Lake counties are reporting in confirmed cases reflect a lower number of infections rather than blindspots in testing.
"We've taken precautions in the community, and we're a little more distant from more populated areas, and that might play to our favor," Blauer said. "But we don't want to be complacent about it, either, because we recognize that these viruses they'll kind of make their way everywhere. And so we want to be prepared for that."