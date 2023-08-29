The Bear River Health Department is actively investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections within Cache County. So far, six confirmed cases of E. coli infection have been reported to the health department.
BRHD said it is collaborating closely with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and the Utah State Laboratory to identify any potential links between reported cases and to determine the possible source of infection.
Preliminary findings suggest a potential cluster of cases, and BRHD is working diligently to investigate and identify any potential sources to ensure the safety of the community.
“Although we are actively working to identify the source of this outbreak, there is no risk to the general public at this time,” according to Jordan Mathis, health officer at the BRHD.
“However, we advise residents to practice good hygiene, such as thoroughly washing their hands, especially after using the restroom and before handling food.”
E. coli bacteria is commonly found in the environment and in the intestines of humans and animals. While most strains are harmless, some can cause severe illness. Symptoms of E. coli infection can vary but often include:
Diarrhea, which may be bloody
Abdominal cramps and pain
Nausea and vomiting
Fever
It is important for anyone experiencing these symptoms to contact a medical provider and/or seek medical attention.
In addition, the BRHD encourages residents to take the following precautions:
Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing and consuming food, after using the restroom, and after contact with animals.
Cook meat thoroughly to kill harmful bacteria.
Avoid consuming raw milk and undercooked meat.
Thoroughly wash garden-grown fruits and vegetables before consuming.
Stay hydrated and seek medical attention if symptoms of E. coli infection are present
If you suspect you have been exposed to the bacteria or are exhibiting symptoms, contact your health care provider. For questions, call 435-792-6525.
