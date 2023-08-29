hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Bear River Health Department is actively investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections within Cache County. So far, six confirmed cases of E. coli infection have been reported to the health department.

BRHD said it is collaborating closely with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and the Utah State Laboratory to identify any potential links between reported cases and to determine the possible source of infection.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.