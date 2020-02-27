The Bear River Health Department has been fielding a lot of calls about the coronavirus as more cases of the disease have been reported outside of China, where it was first identified last December.
One local concern has been that there is no testing for the virus being done in Cache Valley, but BRHD epidemiologist Keith Larsen said this is by no means a cause for alarm since samples can be sent off for testing and no cases of the disease, officially known as COVID-19, have shown up in Utah to date.
“If there was somebody here locally that met the case definition for the virus, we’d coordinate with the state, we’d get the sample taken and it would be sent back to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta,” he said, noting that the Utah Department of Health will likely gain certification to conduct its own coronavirus testing in the near future.
“The test has been made available, but the certifications aren’t quite complete, is what I understand,” he said.
In either event, the Bear River Health Department would still not be conducting any actual COVID-19 analysis at its local facility. Swabs or samples would been sent to Salt Lake City.
A press conference concerning the virus is scheduled by state health officials Thursday in Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, Utah State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn issued a statement to Utah employers earlier this week addressing widespread fears about safeguarding workplaces.
“I recognize Utah employers may be concerned about the current situation, especially if you conduct business in mainland China or have employees or clients who have recently visited the area,” Dunn wrote.
She listed two specific conditions that should raise red flags: If an employee has returned from travel to mainland China in the past 14 days and if an employee had close contact with a person confirmed to have contracted the virus.
“Symptoms of coronavirus are similar to seasonal illnesses that are routinely spread in the community around this time of year — namely a fever, cough, or shortness of breath,” Dunn wrote. “On their own, these symptoms are not worrisome and should not cause alarm.”
A caller to The Herald Journal on Thursday morning said he was experiencing flulike symptoms and thought it wise to get checked for COVID-19 since he was set to travel out of the country later this week. He was surprised to learn that no such testing is available locally and wondered if local heath officials were taking the threat seriously.
“We’re taking it very seriously, and I don’t want people to think that we’re not,” Larsen said. “If people have questions or concerns, they can certainly call us at the health department, but right now we have a lot of flu going around. Influenza will kill between 20,000 and 40,000 people in the United States this year. We only have a few cases of coronavirus in the United States, so there are certainly other, bigger concerns right now.”
Larsen said the Bear River Health Department’s advice for all virus cases is the same: Cover your cough, stay home if you’re sick, and stay 6 feet away from those who are not sick.