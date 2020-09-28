To make getting a shot just a little bit easier this year, the Bear River Health Department is providing a drive-thru flu shot option.
The department's nursing director Mandi McBride explained the process.
"They drive through, they park their car, we come out and give them their forms and they fill that out," McBride said. "We make copy of their insurance card and go to their car and give them their vaccine."
