A beaver — yes, that’s right — caused a power outage for nearly 980 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Logan a week ago by knocking a tree down.
Human Resources Director Ambrie Darley captured the culprit with her spouse and worked with the Beaver Ecology and Relocation Center to quarantine and relocate it to a more suitable area.
Darley and her partner work with a program that helps trap beavers and take them to areas where they will help the ecosystem. The city knew this information and contacted her to locate the beaver.
“I’m really happy we were able to get that beaver so it didn’t cause any more destruction and give it a new home where it will be useful,” Darley said.
According to the Montana Field Guide, the average beaver can weigh between 35-50 pounds. Darley said she believed this beaver was about 30 pounds and that she had seen some around 50 pounds.
Since there was a lot of destruction to trees in the area, it is possible there are other beavers at large. Darley and her spouse left traps to see if any others were around.
“They do travel quite a bit, so their den could be farther up,” she said. “They could be traveling down to either find a new mate or find new territory. We don’t know, so we’re going to keep trapping until we decide there are no more in there.”
Brody Parker, a safety officer with Logan, wrote in a letter to Mayor Holly Daines that the beaver was discovered between the Boulevard and Canyon Road and had dropped a large tree on power lines that knocked out power to most of the Island neighborhood.
“Our outstanding power crews were able to fix the problem and determine the cause of the problem. By Monday the crews had cut many more trees down and cleaned up the area,” Parker stated. “Ambrie Darley was contacted to see if she and her spouse were interested in trapping the problem animals and by Tuesday morning they had captured the culprit. It’s wonderful to see departments working together and to see city employees taking on different duties to ensure that Logan stays a wonderful place to live.”
The City of Logan Facebook page let worried residents know that Light and Power crews cut down more trees and cleaned up the area after the outage to make sure that if more beavers in the area knock down trees, they will not hit power lines.
“It does happen,” Darley said. “I’ve seen it quite a bit. They’ll chew through whole trees and they’ll come down.”
The beaver will need to stay in quarantine for three days before it can be relocated in order to make sure there is nothing on them that could contaminate water in new areas.