After a 25% increase in business since last year, Beaver Mountain has finally pulled the trigger on an idea that’s been in the planning stages for at least a decade.
A new ski lodge is anticipated to be completed in fall 2024.
At 25,000 square feet, the new lodge is, according to Manager Travis Seeholzer, “the biggest project Beaver Mountain has ever undertaken.”
“There’s no room at the inn,” he explained, attributing the need for a new lodge to the “crazy growth” the business has seen lately.
Clarifying a frequently heard misconception, Seeholzer said the new lodge will not be a replacement but will be used in addition to the current one. The goal is to make processes more streamlined and cut down on long lines.
What began as the dream of Harold Seeholzer and his family decades earlier, Beaver Mountain is now the longest continuously run family-owned mountain resort in the United States, Seeholzer said. The Seeholzer family and the mountain have seen a lot of changes since a warming lodge and 1,000-foot rope tow were installed in 1949.
The busy ticket office, which was once the first warming lodge, will now have a new home and there will be a new rental facility, retail space, café, snow sports school and locker room. There will also be a new parking lot installed that will open up 110 spots.
In addition to the benefits of more space, Seeholzer anticipates the creation of 30-40 new jobs with the completion of the lodge, including staff for the café, retail space and additional parking crew members.
The construction on the lodge shut down summer operations, which Seeholzer said has really disappointed their summer crowd, but that it can’t be helped. Beaver Mountain has been without power all summer while construction crews figure out the power grid.
“It’s been very primitive here,” Seeholzer said.
However, he said he does not anticipate there being much of a disruption to the ski season, which has seen exponential growth over the past three years.
“It has really been a perfect storm,” he said. The conditions he has seen propelling the numbers up include the pandemic, which drove people to find opportunities for outdoor recreation, a record-level of snowfall this past winter and word spreading about what Beaver has to offer.
“We’ve been discovered,” Seeholzer said. “We are getting more visitors from the Wasatch Front who are looking for a different experience than they can get there. We hear comments like ‘This is how skiing used to be.’”
Through all the changes, the Seeholzer family is still committed to Harold’s original dream of providing a place where families can come to ski at a reasonable price and enjoy an atmosphere of hospitality and friendship.
“It’s still all about relationships,” said Harold’s grandson Travis. He talks fondly about the regulars at Beaver Mountain and their excitement about the new lodge, which will be named “Marge’s Cabin,” after Marge Seeholzer, one of the owners and most familiar faces.
“They ask how it’s going and are invested in its progress,” Seeholzer said. “That makes me happy.”
