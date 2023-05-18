.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if
a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Utah Festival Opera crew constructing temporary storage tent on the side of the Ellen Eccles Theatre on May 18.
When the curtain parts and hundreds of audience members gaze at the stage of the Ellen Eccles Theatre later this summer, they will hear harmonious delights and witness immersive acting as they spectate performances from the Utah Festival Opera.
The experience, however, would be far less noteworthy if the stage was unlit, undecorated and unprepared.
That is where Brent Innes, the company’s technical director, comes in.
He spoke with The Herald Journal Thursday morning while his crew were preparing a tent that protrudes 32 feet from the south side of the Ellen Eccles Theatre.
Five of the company’s productions set to take place in the Ellen Eccles Theatre, he explained.
“We’ll rotate scenery in and out of the stage,” he said. “Every night when we change over into a new show, then it becomes a giant game essentially of piecing things in the tent and the annex.”
According to Innes, preparing for the performances is no small task.
“Over in the Dansante, we’ve got the shop just full of scenery,” he said. “We’re building away and putting things together.”
When asked if there is anything unique in terms of the performances’ sets this year, Innes talked about some of the features that will be seen on the set of “Lohengrin,” the 19th century opera by Richard Wagner.
“It’s very fantasy-world oriented,” he said. “There’s a giant 22-foot raked turntable with different steps going up and down it, so that will be center-stage.”
According to Innes, “Lohengrin” has only been produced five times in the United States, and never before in Utah.
“It’s going to be cool,” he said. “I know we’ve got some really talented performers in that one.”
Innes — an associate professor of theatre design and technology at Utah State University Eastern — said he “didn’t start as an opera person.
“My background is theatre, straight theatre and film,” he said. “Coming into festival opera was new because opera was not in my wheelhouse. … I have learned a lot and gained an appreciation for opera as a part of it.”
Innes said his first experience in the field was as “that dumb kid in high school” who decided to help out when he learned his school needed help with sceneries and lighting.
“35 years later, here I am still,” he said. “We make the magic. We’re the unseen, unsung part of the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.