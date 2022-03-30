Last year, while attending a parents’ meeting for his son’s high school theater program, something clicked for Layton-based actor and singer Casey Elliott.
“When they started talking about the fundraising, it was like: they've sold potatoes in the past, they've sold candy bars, they've sold coupon books, you name it,” Elliott said. “And I remember sitting there thinking 'Oh, there's gotta be a better way to fundraise for these shows.’”
Elliott, a member of Utah's pop-vocal trio Gentri, turned to his own skill set and offered to put on a fundraising concert for the program. It was a resounding success.
“It ended up being the only thing that they had to do to raise the money they needed,” he said.
Now, just months later, the first slate of “Broadway Benefit” shows based on that initial fundraiser are set to begin — with the opening show being held this Friday at Logan High School.
The show is relatively unchanged from Elliott’s first go-around, a Broadway revue-style show featuring various theater luminaries from around Utah. The performers — Elliott, Sky View alum Megan Heaps, Gentri member Brad Robins and his wife, Shea Robins — will draw on their early theater experiences, sharing stories and songs from their youth.
For example, Elliott will perform a couple songs from “West Side Story,” which he acted in during his senior year at Woods Cross High School after his family had moved out of the state.
“This tells you how big of a nerd I was,” he said. “My family moved to Oregon the summer of my junior year, and because I knew they were doing ‘West Side Story' my senior year, I was like 'Great, I'll see you guys in a year — you go ahead and move, I'll stay here so I can do the musical.'”
For the theater students at the school, according to Logan theater director Jared Rounds, the benefit serves not just as an opportunity to raise funds for their program, but also to meet or work with high-level theater talent. Some will even get the chance to perform as part of Friday’s show.
“We just closed a production two weeks ago, almost three weeks, and they'll be performing a number from that and then they'll also sing a song with Casey and his friends,” Rounds said of the estimated 20 kids participating in the benefit. “We're really excited to bring this kind of talent to work with the students.”
Broadway Benefit has the advantage of having a large talent pool to draw from locally, Elliott said, leading to lineups full of musical theater experience. Each of Friday’s performers have extensive and diverse resumes — often having worked together at Hale Center Theatre.
“There's so many people who've been on Broadway and Broadway tours, and they live here,” he said. “They're Broadway-caliber talent, so it's fun to be able to bring those people out and have them perform more.”
Elliott said he hoped the shows would help funnel resources toward arts programs struggling to raise funds.
“Sports are awesome, and I did sports and enjoyed those, but I think that there's a disproportionate focus on program fundraising that goes into sports, and the arts just sort of get left behind,” he said.
The money raised at this week’s show isn't earmarked for anything specific, but will broadly go toward improving the quality of the program’s productions. Rounds said even small upgrades in equipment, sets or costumes can benefit students immensely, helping them dive even more earnestly into their work.
“I think that helps the kids because it makes them feel like they're putting on a real show,” he said. “I've seen so many high school shows where they just don't have the budget and they're sent home to try to find a costume that kind of looks like it would be from that time period.”
These first four shows are serving as a bit of proof-of-concept for Broadway Benefit. Ideally, Elliott said, it’ll become a part of the landscape of high school theater programs, a readily available option for schools’ fundraising.
The Broadway Benefit at Logan High School is this Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at app.arts-people.com/index.php.