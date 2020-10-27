Lloyd Berentzen, who's been the director of the Bear River Health Department for nearly 20 years, has announced plans to retire.
Cache County Executive Craig Buttars — the chair of the BRHD board of directors — announced at the County Council meeting on Tuesday that Berentzen had initially planned to retire in April of this year but delayed the decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Buttars, Berentzen is willing to stay on until April 2021, but the search for an interim director is already open.
Berentzen has been with the health department since 1986 and took over as interim director after John Bailey retired in 2001. He has worked for BRHD for nearly 34 years.
This story will be updated.