Just as the communities around Bear Lake are ramping up for another busy summer season, a new report is out highlighting the lake’s economic value.
The lake spans two rural counties in two states — Idaho’s Bear Lake County to the north and Utah’s Rich County to the south. Last summer, that region saw around 1 million visits from tourists, who spent $48 million enjoying the lake’s vivid blue waters and sandy beaches along with the area’s famous raspberry shakes. Those visitors directly supported about 450 full- and part-time jobs.
Visitation to Bear Lake’s two state parks has grown exponentially in recent years, the report found, more than doubling since 2016. And while tourists flock to the lake from around the U.S., the vast majority of visitors (80%) come from Utah and Idaho.
“It was just nice to learn and have numbers to describe the love Utahns have for that lake,” said Lara Gale, a regional growth planning specialist with the Bear River Association of Governments. “It may not be an internationally known destination, but it’s ... an incredibly valuable asset for Utah families.”
The study counts a “visit” as one person spending either a day or night in the Bear Lake area, not the total number of people visiting, meaning it doesn’t distinguish between day-trippers and tourists staying for multiple days. Around 90% of visits occurred between June and September last year.
