On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law with the intention to prevent further neglect and degradation of National Parks and public lands.
The move is well-timed, considering cancelled vacations and travel plans have led to a massive influx of citizens using National Forests and campsites for recreation — and leaving their trash behind for the next person to deal with.
“We certainly see this level of use on certain holiday weekends and those kinds of things,” said Jennefer Parker, the Logan District forest ranger. “This year, since about April, it’s almost like it’s a holiday weekend practically every weekend.”
Parker said she’s glad to see people out in nature as it’s one of the safest things to do during the pandemic, but citizens are still expected to follow the rules, such as “pack it in, pack it out,” “leave it better than you found it” and making sure campfires are properly extinguished.
Until then, everyday citizens are stepping in to clean up the mess left behind by the masses flocking to local canyons during the COVID-19 pandemic, like Dennis Latyshev.
“If I show up somewhere, usually the first thing I do is I’ll kind of clean it up,” he said. “It’s nicer for me, it’s nicer for people that are also using the space for there not to be litter. So I do this pretty regularly, I would say.”
Latyshev has spent the last two years touring the country in his modified bus, and in his downtime, he bags up the litter and debris left behind by others who use the land for an hour or two.
When he got to First Dam on Monday, he realized he needed more help if the area was going to get cleaned up before the sun went down, so he turned to Facebook to call for reinforcements. Within an hour, the seven people had filled four large trash bags and a handful of smaller bags.
And that was just on the north side.
“I think, for the most part, it’s not people who are just obnoxious,” the 25-year-old said as he picked up trash and debris in Green Canyon on Wednesday. “It’s people who are just lazy.”
The majority of what fills his bags is small trash, like wrappers, yogurt lids and empty containers.
“Always lots of beer cans and things like that,” he said. “You know, they cared about it when it was a bag of chips they could eat, and then they don’t care about it when it’s a bag of chips that is empty. And that that’s how it ends up being trash that flies around.”
Parker said it’s to be expected that trash will accumulate faster with the increased use, but areas near waterways, such as the Logan and Blacksmith Fork rivers, are particularly troublesome as the debris can be washed downstream and pollute waters, as well.
Latyshev and the others who helped were witness to that as they pulled garbage like plastic inflatable toys, a tire and a pallet out of the dam. He said Utah is, in his experience, one of the worst states as far as litter and campground garbage goes, though not as bad as areas in Oregon and Washington that have been closed to the public due to illegal dumping of household items.
But that doesn’t mean the Cache National Forest is immune to those problems.
One commenter on Latyshev’s post added a picture taken outside of Hardware Ranch depicting an old propane grill, a mattress and roughly a trailerful of disposed items. A different post showed a similar scene of items used for target practice up Logan Canyon.
“This was not a homeless persons’ camp,” wrote Tyler Coleman on the July 17 post. “Someone brought these items as targets and shot the heck out of (them).”
Though, according to Parker, the increase of homeless individuals taking shelter in canyons and public lands is also lending to increased waste in the forest. While Parker said it’s difficult to tell if there are more individuals camping out this year due to homelessness than previous years, there has “definitely been on a steady increase in the last five years.”
“We aren’t a waste disposal service, so they’re not to leave their trash there,” she said. “We see all kinds of other things, couches, car seats — and I’m not talking about baby car seats. Well, we see baby car seats, too, but I’m talking about actual seats out of cars … We haul all kinds of stuff off the district, and then have to take it to the landfill and pay to have it disposed.”
Though Forest Service rangers and Cache County deputies can ticket those who ignore the rules, it’s just one more thing on their already loaded plate — especially with the enhanced cleaning protocol that comes with the pandemic.
“The biggest issue is trying to catch and find out who actually did it,” Parker said. “I would say for the most part, it’s not a high (number). It’s a very low percentage of people that we’re able to catch doing that.”
But Latyshev said he doesn’t mind. And though he’s usually the only one he sees cleaning up, there are moments when others join in. And even if they don’t, he said it can be a teaching moment on why it’s important.
“It’s all about balance,” he said. “If there are more people picking it up than there are people leaving it, it won’t be an issue.”