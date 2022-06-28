When Paul Borup, Gina Worthen, and Gordon Zilles leave the Cache County Council in January of next year, three new faces will appear — Mark Hurd and Kathryn Beus, who won the Republican primary election Tuesday and will go on to the general election uncontested, and Sandi Goodlander, who had no primary opponent.
Beus ran against Ladd Kennington to replace current Council Member Gordon Zilles as the representative over the Southeast District, an area that is no stranger to county issues such as development and water rights.
According to the Cache County Clerk’s Office, 2,315 voted in the election. 1,211 voted for Beus while 1,033 voted for Kennington, and 71 votes were uncounted due to submission problems.
In a candidate forum essay published by The Herald Journal, Beus identified herself as a current vice president of Cache Valley Bank and former member of the Nibley Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as a current member of the Nibley City Council. She said is not afraid of development in Cache Valley.
“I choose to be a part of the discussion and be a proponent of open space and good planning,” Beus wrote. “Our daughters would be blessed to also be able to raise their families here, and we need to plan for sustainable growth to make that an option for all our children.”
Speaking to The Herald Journal for a different article published June 10, Beus said one statement would not adequately represent her solution to different disputes on whether roads should maintain a public right-of-way or should officially become private. Rather, she believes they must be looked at on a case-by-case basis. The issue has occurred multiple times in the Southeast District.
In his candidate forum, Kennington cited his experience of six years working in numerous roles in the Cache County GOP and his two years serving in the State of Utah GOP. He listed some of his concerns for the county — growth, taxes and water, and he stressed the need to produce infrastructure required for future growth.
Beus said the first initiatives she plans to work on when she takes her seat on the council next year are garbage collection and furthering the conversation around open space conservation. She said her constituents can rely on her to listen to them and work hard to work with other county leaders for desired accomplishments.
“They can come and approach me and talk to me about anything,” Beus said regarding those she represents.
The two candidates running to represent the Northeast District on the council were Hurd and Chris Booth.
The county clerk reported 2,350 people voted in the election. 1,228 voted for Hurd while Booth received 991 votes. 131 votes were uncounted due to submission problems.
Hurd, who has held numerous positions, including North Park Police Commission member and Hyde Park City Council member, said his priorities are to provide adequate funds and backing to public safety departments such as the sheriff’s office, the county fire department, and the county attorney’s office.
In correspondence to The Herald Journal, Hurd also expressed the importance of water use. He is a current board member for the Hyde Park Canal Company and said he's taken part in conservation efforts.
“We’ve been working with multiple other stakeholders in looking at projects to improve our use or be more efficient with the delivery of water,” Hurd said to The Herald Journal for a June 20 article.
Booth shared his concerns about water, saying it isn’t prioritized high enough by the current North Logan government as they work towards other interests.
“Some of that has kind of been put on the back burner in the name of a new city center and city offices,” Booth was quoted as saying. “They’re needed, but the water is probably a little bit more important.
Booth and Hurd both stressed the need for improved infrastructure in the Northeast District.
The issue of open space conservation currently being discussed by the County Council was somewhat divisive to the two candidates, with Booth being saying he didn’t “necessarily agree with trying to put forward a bond” and Hurd expressing support for the idea despite not being entirely familiar with what's being proposed.
Though Hurd recognized things can change between now and when he officially takes his council position, his priority as of now will be to address concerns around water accessibility. He said his constituents can count on him to defend their individual rights and follow and defend the Constitution as the oath of office requires.
“They can count one me for that for sure,” Hurd said, “and as well as the experience that I have with local government. I plan to fully apply the past experience that I have to ensure that we have a civil and a functioning county council going forward.”