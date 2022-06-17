Logan’s Summerfest Arts Faire has a rule against bikes, but who’s going to stop “Bicycle Brent” Carpenter from riding through the event venue to honk his horn and wave at everyone?
Most would agree that Cache Valley’s well-known goodwill ambassador has earned that privilege as a regular at most local parades and outdoor events, rain or shine, for the past 30 years, including his role as the relay runner who delivered the Olympic torch to USU’s Spectrum in 2002.
So Thursday at Summerfest was no different — that is, until Brent rode close by the booth of artist Doyle Geddes, whose watercolor paintings of iconic Cache Valley scenes include a picture of Brent aboard his bike riding past another beloved Logan sight, the Bluebird restaurant.
“I’ve got the painting here at Summerfest, and yesterday I’m sitting here just like today when I heard the beep-beep of Brent’s bike, and then my granddaughters ran in and said, ‘Hey, Brent’s here!” Geddes said.
Although the long-time Green Canyon High School art and English teacher had never met Brent Carpenter, he rushed out and invited Brent over to the booth, found a print of the bicycle scene and showed it to him.
“He looked at it a moment and said, ‘That’s me.’ It was a very spontaneous thing … just fantastic,” Geddes said.
The encounter culminated with the gifting of the print to Brent, and the moment was excitedly recorded by the camera of Summerfest visitor Emily Kendall, who was perusing Geddes’ paintings at the time. She shared the photo to friends and sent a copy to The Herald Journal, writing, “I’ve been waving to Brent on the streets of Logan for more than 20 years, so this was a special thing for me to see! I took this picture because I wanted to capture the moment.”
According to Geddes and his wife, Lila, the prints of Brent have been a popular item in the booth since they were first offered a couple of years ago. The scene is based on a photograph taken by Herald Journal photographer Eli Lucero during a rainy USU Homecoming Parade, which Geddes gained permission to replicate.
“I do lots of local scenes. Pretty much if it’s an iconic restaurant or building, I’ve painted it in some way,” Geddes said. “People that know Brent, they see the painting and want to get a little memento of him.”
Thursday’s Summerfest meeting might not end with the passing of a complementary print. After posting Kendall’s photo on Facebook and sharing the story, Geddes was put in touch with other members of Brent’s family and arranged for them to come down to the festival booth to receive the original version of the painting.
While working their booth on Friday, both Doyle and Lila Geddes talked glowingly about the previous day’s excitement, and their attitude might reflect some of the knowledge and wisdom imparted in a popular class Doyle teaches at Green Canyon High in addition to drawing, art history, English and poetry. It’s a psychology course on the “science of happiness and well being” that he co-teaches with his son, Gordon, a fellow faculty member.
“He’s up on the modern science and I’m up on the philosophy, from ancient philosophers going all the way back into Egypt and Greece, so we kind of show students what people were saying 2,000 years ago about joy and living and connect it to the modern science that kind of backs a lot of those old philosophies up,” Geddes said. “It (meeting Brent) fits in so well with these ideas because I’ve never had a personal interaction with him, I always just wave, so it was just a fantastic moment to be able to hand the painting to him and then to have him recognize himself. It was so cool.”