Cache County’s new $17 million public works and fire district facility in Hyrum has a number of advantages over the building on 500 North that the county shop has been operating out of for the past half-century or so.
One of the main advantages is indoor storage for snowplows and other equipment that was previously left out in the elements.
“When we get call-outs, especially at night, it’s going to be nice to respond out of a building where our equipment is ready to go,” said Public Works Director Matt Phillips. “Before, a lot of that’s outside, it’s covered with snow, it’s cold. Also, this new facility will allow us to become more efficient, essentially save money, because we’ll spend less time trying to maintain our equipment. If we do need to do winter maintenance on stuff, it’s in a shop where we can bring things in and get our equipment fixed and back out and be able to provide those services for the county residents.”
The new complex at 1020 E. 600 North, just off State Road 165 on the north edge of Hyrum, also has the advantage of being close to gravel pits used by the county for both road sanding and road maintenance, which Phillips pointed out was a key consideration in the siting process.
The public works director will get a chance to show off the facility during a “grand opening” on Tuesday, June 22. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with speakers is scheduled at 11 a.m., followed by an open-house until 2 p.m. that will offer the public a chance to do walk-throughs.
The facility, which is being paid for through a special countywide transportation sales tax approved by the Cache County Council in 2018, has a number of energy-efficient features, including abundant use of natural light and a radiant concrete slab to heat the maintenance area.
There are five buildings at the 38-acre facility site: The vehicle-storage building is the largest at 42,450 square feet, followed by a salt storage building at 22,000 square feet, an administration building at 10,500 square feet, and a wash bay at 5,360 square feet.
The public works department will share the facility with the Cache County Fire District. Although the district may store some vehicles and equipment there, it will not use the facility to station fire and EMT crews, who are dispatched from separate locations around the valley.
The county public works department has a fleet of 60 vehicles, including road graders, snowplows, dump trucks and trucks used for weed-spraying and other roadside work. Additionally, the department owns more than 60 pieces of heavy construction equipment of various sorts.
“I don’t know if people really understand the scope of what the county does and the services they provide as far as winter maintenance, summer maintenance, as far as grading the roads, signage, striping. It’s a large operation and it’s a lot of area to cover,” Phillips said.
The public works department has already moved to the new facility. Its old headquarters at 500 North and 1000 West, which takes up a full city block, will be used by other county departments, according to a written statement issued by the county administration on Friday that did not specify what those uses might be.