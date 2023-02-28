On Thursday, Sen. John Johnson, R-North Ogden and professor of data analytics and information systems at Utah State University, introduced a bill that addresses diversity and inclusion programs in Utah’s system of higher education.
On Monday, Johnson presented an updated bill to the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, where he changed the legislation from prohibiting the funding of “diversity, equity and inclusion offices or officers” at Utah universities to instead require the Education Interim Committee to conduct a study of diversity, education and inclusion at these institutions.
SB 283 would dismantle bureaucracies that prioritize promoting certain political and social ideologies over academic rigor and intellectual diversity, Johnson said during the meeting.
“By dismantling the bureaucracies, we hope to promote a more inclusive and diverse academic environment,” he said.
According to Johnson, the study should focus on what the “benefits” of these programs are as the state spends over $11 million a year on these initiatives across Utah.
“What I’d like to do is bring the parties together so we can have a robust discussion about goals and where we go forward,” Johnson said. “In no way do I feel we should eliminate Black history or even protecting the safety of students, but I just feel like we have to have a robust discussion.”
Commissioner for the Utah System of Higher Education, Dave Woolstenhulme, spoke to the bill on Monday, saying that while he is open to studying these programs, it is important to remember how important they are to higher education in Utah. According to him, one of the main goals is to make sure all students have access to resources they need.
“We have students from all walks of life come into our institutions, and students need support — they need help,” Woolstenhulme said.
The proposed study would be conducted by the Education Interim Committee, and would look into any division, office, center or other associated administrative unit of an institution of higher education responsible for diversity, equity and inclusion, the bill states.
One center this study would look into, USU’s Inclusion Center, offers programs, clubs, resources and events to its Indigenous, multicultural, LGBTQ and disabled students. The Asian Student Association, Black Student Union, LatinX Student Union, Queer Student Alliance, Native American Student Council and Pasifika Student Union are all clubs organized through the center.
President of the University of Utah, Taylor Randall, spoke to the bill at the meeting, mentioning the study needs to be a collaborative process, encouraging the conversation to include stakeholders.
“By collaborating we walk together, not apart,” Randall said.
Dianne McAdams Jones, a Utah citizen, also spoke to the bill saying diversity, equity and inclusion are health care issues.
“We need to support diversity,” Jones said. “We need to bring more diversity here and we need to understand the diversity in which we bring here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.