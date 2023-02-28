hjnstock-Your News Now

On Thursday, Sen. John Johnson, R-North Ogden and professor of data analytics and information systems at Utah State University, introduced a bill that addresses diversity and inclusion programs in Utah’s system of higher education.

On Monday, Johnson presented an updated bill to the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, where he changed the legislation from prohibiting the funding of “diversity, equity and inclusion offices or officers” at Utah universities to instead require the Education Interim Committee to conduct a study of diversity, education and inclusion at these institutions.


