One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property.
The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street, and the business is Black Rifle Coffee, the Salt Lake City-based coffee roasting and retail company founded by U.S. military veterans and catering to “people who love America.”
Representatives for Black Rifle appeared before the Logan Planning Commission on Sept. 8, but consideration of their site plan was “continued” pending several changes commissioners and city staff said were needed to fit Logan’s “Town Center 1” zone. Planned entrances and exits to the property also face review by the Utah Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over both Main Street and 400 North because they are both designated U.S. highways.
The property became part of Logan’s TC-1 zone with adoption of a new Land Development Code in 2011. The gas station previously operating there would not have met the TC-1 requirements, which call for downtown-style development, with buildings that create a large footprint in close proximity to the street. The purpose for this, according to the code, is “to encourage a mix of retail, office, commercial, entertainment, residential, and civic uses within a compact, walkable urban form.”
The proposed coffee shop includes indoor seating, a patio, a small dog park and a drive-through lane, but together these features wouldn’t fill enough space to satisfy the zoning parameters. Drive-through restaurants are allowed in the TC-1 zone, the city planning staff noted in its report to the commission, but the Black Rifle complex, as initially presented, would fall short of the 75% frontage required by law.
“The zone for that corner is TC-1. It’s one of the densest and most downtown-like zones that we have, and the idea is that the buildings would be closer to the street with little setback,” said Logan City Council Member Jeannie Simmonds, who addressed the hearing and spoke later with The Herald Journal. “The way they had designed the coffee company, it was going to fit on the block much the same way that the gas station used to. The building itself was going to be the same size as the gas station was without the pumps, so it didn’t really fit the concept of the zone that it was in.”
Simmonds pointed out that the new In-N-Out Burger restaurant on the northeast corner of the same block is also in the TC-1 zone, and it was built to comply with the frontage and setback requirements.
At least three members of the Planning Commission expressed concerns about the project as proposed, including Jordy Guth, who is quoted in the hearing minutes as saying, “This is the most prominent site in Logan today and has more traffic flow than any other site in the city. This site should have three or four businesses of this size and create a frontage, mass, and height that supports and celebrates this corner.”
The commission voted 6-0 to postpone but revisit the matter in a new public hearing on Oct. 13, when the coffee shop chain is expected to return with a modified proposal.
Black Rifle representative Nicole Kastern told the commission her company is willing to work with the city to make the changes, and a company architect offered some suggestions for increasing frontage. These included increasing the size of canopies along the street facades, adding a large shade pergola that would extend toward Main Street and enlarging a rock wall where community members can install plaques or add other memorials to honor local service workers or military veterans.
Black Rifle’s brand has been built around honoring and aiding veterans along with police officers and first responders. It was founded by Army Green Beret Evan Hafer in 2014 and has grown rapidly to a reported 85 retail outlets in 27 states.
Black Rifle did not respond to an email from The Herald Journal to discuss the possible move to Logan.
The land on the corner is owned by Logan Main and 4th Pads LLC, and a long-standing sign on the lot advertises it as “Available.” However, Scott Brady of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate in Salt Lake City, who listed the lot for sale, said his company has signed a ground lease with Black Rifle, pending city approval of the project.
Concerns about proposed entrances and exits to the coffee shop were also aired at this month’s hearing. As originally proposed, it would have two access points on 4th North and one on Main Street. The Main Street entrance was of particular concern because it is within a highway turn lane and also shares property owned by Wilson Motors to the south.
Chris Wilson, owner of the auto dealership, spoke at the hearing, complaining that shared use of the entrance would congest an adjoining property he owns north of Wilson Motors, and one of his employees testified that already it can take up to 11 minutes to turn right onto Main Street from the dealership.
The city planning staff said Black Rifle’s entrance and exit plan will have to be approved by UDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.