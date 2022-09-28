4th North and Main

Black Rifle Coffee has submitted a site plan for a new coffee shop at the corner of 4th North and Main in Logan.

One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property.

The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street, and the business is Black Rifle Coffee, the Salt Lake City-based coffee roasting and retail company founded by U.S. military veterans and catering to “people who love America.”

