Richmond’s annual Black and White Days festival is back this week, marking a return to a tradition more than a century old.
Black and White Days is a celebration of the city’s heritage, and the name references its Holstein cattle show. While the cattle show still happened last year in September, all of the other usual activities and events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richmond City Council Member Kelly Crafts said this year will be the city’s 106th Black and White Days. The cattle show was given the go-ahead in March, she said, as long as participating organizations complied with the Bear River Health Department.
“We had to fill out a form to say how our activities will run and they got back to us and told us the requirements we needed to do in order to do that activity, or if there was something in that activity that we couldn’t do,” Crafts said.
Crafts said the only things that won’t be done at this year’s cattle show will be a few food-related events.
“We usually have a chuckwagon breakfast, but because it’s so crowded and lots of people show up, we’re not doing that,” Crafts said. “Same thing with our hamburger stand. It’s kind of in a congested area.”
Initially, Crafts said they were planning on requiring masks at the events and having people sit in alternating rows for the horse pulls, but the health department lifted the requirements.
Crafts said she still anticipates some attendees will wear masks and socially distance.
“You know, you go to the store and still see people in masks and some are not,” she said. “I think everybody has a different level of what they’re prepared for.”
Crafts said there has been a lot more participation this year as far as horse pullers, the cow-a-bunga race and cattle coming in for showing.
“I think people are just ready to get out,” she said. “Aren’t we all, right?”
Crafts said she was looking forward to Saturday the most because of the many events during the day, including races, games, tours, booths, contests and a parade.
Along with the return of activities and events, out-of-towners will be able to return to visit places they’ve grown to love from attending the cattle show every year, like L.D.’s Cafe.
Lori Bowcutt, the daughter of L.D. Bowcutt, said they were happy Richmond could go ahead with Black and White Days this year.
“It’s a good community thing,” she said. “It brings in people from out of town that my dad and other community members have made a friendship with.”
Bowcutt said the cattle show sometimes brings in more business than the cafe can handle, and some of the regular customers won’t come in because they assume it’ll be too busy with visitors.
She said business increased yesterday, and that they’re expecting a busy weekend.
“The same people come up every year and they’ve made relationships with L.D. and they enjoy visiting him and supporting his business,” she said.