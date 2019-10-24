The body of missing Utah State University student Baxter Franklin King was found in Logan Canyon on Wednesday evening, according to university spokesman Tim Vitale.
Vitale said there was no foul play expected.
"Our thoughts are with the family," Vitale said.
The Utah State University Police Department had been seeking information on the whereabouts of King. He had last been seen on Oct. 14. and had last exchanged texts with another person on Oct. 17.
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office confirmed King had been found, but no additional information was available to be made public.