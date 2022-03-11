In an attempt to solve the transportation crisis and revive the historical Rio Grande Depot train station, two residents are proposing to move the railway system of Salt Lake City underground and bridge the divide between the East and West sides of the city.
The Rio Grande Depot was once a main train station of Salt Lake City. In preparation for the 2002 Winter Olympics the city removed all the tracks to shorten some freeway bridges downtown, leaving the Rio Grande Depot landlocked and replaced with the Central Train Station.
“Salt Lake City Central Station is hidden behind I-15, the freeway and some industrial lands and hidden behind an old train station, the Rio Grande Depot. And that's kind of a perverse situation to be in. Your train station is blocked from downtown by a train station," said Christian Lenhart. As a professional civil engineer and resident of Salt Lake City he saw this problem and decided to do something about it. Using examples from how nearby cities like Reno, Nevada, and Denver, Colorado invested heavily in the downtown rail stations.
“After studying the issue, I came to the determination that the Salt Lake City Central Station’s in the wrong place. The solution seemed to be to use the old train station, which is a nice old building, 110 years old. It's enormous on the inside, and it's beautiful. Salt Lake City will not get the chance to build something that great again,” Lenhart said.
Lenhart’s ideas started reaching others.
“I was posting some of these ideas on websites, online skyscraper pages and on Reddit. And Cameron, he read some of these ideas and contacted me and said we should work together and make this professional proposal," Lenhart said.
Cameron Blakely is a landscape architect and urban designer at a firm in Salt Lake called LOCI.
“As a landscape architect and urban designer, I'm very much invested in how we can make denser, more walkable, more sustainable cities. I occasionally would browse some of these development forums online just to see what was happening in the area. I came across some of his ideas that he was talking about. I made an account so that I could message him and I was like, ‘Hey, this is sort of what I do. Would you be interested in teaming up and we could bounce this design back and forth, and I could help...get this idea out," Blakely said.
Since they first began developing together about a year and a half ago, Lenhart and Blakley have presented to the public what they named the Rio Grande Plan.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. To read the full article, click here.