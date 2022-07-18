Shem Flitton and Kelly McPherson have been testing their endurance for years now. Their latest ride has taken them from the border of Canada into Utah and will eventually finish up at the border of Mexico.
The trip really materialized when Flitton decided to try and raise $10 a mile for the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City.
“Once I decided, ‘OK, yeah I really want to do this,’ I wanted it to be about more than just pushing myself. I really want to do some good while I’m doing it,” Flitton said. “Cancer is a cause that’s kind of close to my heart and has taken some good people away.”
On Flitton’s website there is information about not only the ride but what his relationship has been with cancer. Relatives, close friends and past mentors who have had battles with cancer are shown on the website, serving as the true inspiration for the fundraiser. Flitton himself had a cancer scare in 2010, but the tumor was found to be benign.
Since starting the fundraiser in April of last year, Flitton has raised nearly $8,000. His wife, Annie, has been instrumental in the process, serving as his crew chief for the ride. She has helped with anything from supplying food and water to having the idea to put a QR code on the back window of her car as she accompanies Shem on the ride.
“She was getting gas yesterday and some guy just walked up and handed her fifty bucks,” Shem said. “It’s been really heartwarming to see everyone who has donated.”
Flitton mentioned friends at church donating, as well as a friend who donated $1,000 to the cause.
Shem is joined on his ride by Kelly McPherson, who is a friend as well as a health teacher at Copper Hills High School. McPherson jokingly said she wanted to join Flitton on the ride so she had a good story to tell her grandchildren, but she has also seen cancer affect those close to her.
“I have quite a few members of my family who are either cancer survivors or they didn’t survive these kinds of situations,” McPherson said. “That’s kind of something I’ve been doing everyday on this ride, posting somebody who is close to me that has been affected by cancer.”
McPherson’s father passed away last year due to COVID, though she believes complications with Merkel cell carcinoma played a part. She also lost her grandmother to cancer and noted that four teachers at her school are currently battling some form of cancer.
Both riders have loved being able to see the scenery, but they agreed the huge amount of support and connection they have found along the way is what has kept them going.
Flitton noted an encounter he had with some bikers. One of the bikers had lost his wife to cancer just weeks before and the group was visiting one of her favorite places.
“Just that connection, it’s a horrible connection… that can be beautiful, even if it’s ugly,” Flitton said.
Both McPherson and Flitton were extremely grateful to have their spouses accompanying them along the way.
Certain stressors were present for the spouses, but they are both grateful to help work towards a loved one’s goal.
“When you help someone to achieve their goals it actually brings more connection and more togetherness,” Annie said.
As of Monday, the group had begun to pass through Utah and is about halfway to their end destination.