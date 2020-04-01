As the world’s leading manufacturer of personal care products, Procter & Gamble Co. is pretty busy these days, to put it mildly.
In the midst of the new coronavirus crisis, the company has been ramping up production of much-needed items such as hand sanitizer, protective face masks, and of course, toilet paper, which is where its Box Elder County plant comes in.
P&G’s Charmin brand toilet tissue is one of the primary products manufactured at its large facility in Bear River City, and company representatives say the local plant is churning it out as fast as it can to help alleviate a persistent shortage.
Loren Fanroy, a spokesperson for P&G’s Family Care division at its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, said Charmin and other products in the division are being produced and shipped at “record-high levels at all of our manufacturing sites, including our Box Elder plant.”
“We have our sites running 24/7,” Fanroy wrote in an email to the Leader on Friday. “Demand continues to outpace supply, but we are working diligently to get product to our retailers as fast as humanly possible so everyone can continue to Enjoy the Go,” Fanroy wrote, referring to the company’s tagline for Charmin, “Enjoy the Go.”
She explained that P&G is “prioritizing our bestselling sizes to maximize the amount of product we can ship to retailers, and we remain focused on making sure our products are available when and where people shop during this highly dynamic situation.”
In January, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that it had reached a deal with P&G in which the company would expand the Box Elder plant and add up to 221 new jobs at the site over the next 20 years. In return, the state would give the company up to $4.2 million in tax rebates if it meets certain performance criteria under the agreement.
In a press release announcing the expansion and agreement with the state, Joe Tomon, plant manager at the Box Elder facility, said at the time that “our expansion is a result of consumer and customer demand.”
That was before the COVID-19 virus took over the country, causing panic buying of toilet paper and other household products that has driven demand through the roof. While the expansion isn’t happening quickly enough to handle that immediate spike in demand, it could set up the plant to help handle such events in the future.
Other P&G facilities around the world are working to increase production of hand sanitizer and face masks. In an open letter posted on the company’s website last week, Chairman, President and CEO David Taylor wrote that new production lines for hand sanitizer have been installed at five of its manufacturing sites around the world, bringing P&G’s production capacity to at least 45,000 liters per week when fully operational.
Taylor also wrote that work is under way to produce critically needed face masks at “nearly a dozen” P&G sites globally.
“We’re up and running in already in China,” he wrote. “We have teams working to install capacity in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and will quickly begin production in the coming weeks.”
While the Box Elder plant is not involved in making hand sanitizer or face masks, “Our employees at the Box Elder plant are focused on delivering Charmin and Bounty (paper towels) to meet the current demand,” a company spokesperson wrote in response to an inquiry on Friday.
With net sales of $67.7 billion in 2019, P&G is the world’s largest company in the household products and personal care industry. It is currently ranked No. 146 on the Fortune Global 500 list.