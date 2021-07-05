Take two sets of identically shaped and colored Legos then challenge two ham radio operators to precisely communicate instructions to each other to connect all pieces exactly the same to win a prize.
That was among the two days of activities set up by Shirley Larsen (call sign AD7HL) of the Bridgerland Amateur Radio Club on the last weekend of June.
Shirley and her Air Force commander husband William Larsen (AD7HK) gained their ham radio licenses 47 years ago in Hawaii, and she organizes BARC’s ladies in twice-monthly “role calls” when they test batteries, skills and accuracy to report at a specific time and frequency. In practical terms, Shirley and William have lived all over the world, often in places where direct communications were not possible, and having ham radios allowed them to keep in touch, she said.
To up the radio ante, about 60 BARC members participated in the nationwide ham operator exercise Field Day over the weekend, an annual event since 1933. They brought their RVs, campers, tents and, most importantly, their antennas and radios, to test and hone their skills by bouncing signals off Mount Logan’s repeater from a beautifully pastoral spot adjoining Bear Lake at the Kearl residence in Fish Haven, Idaho.
The primary goal over the 24-hour Field Day period was to catch as many call signs as possible from other operators across the country. Early during Field Day, Kevin Reeve (N7RXE), treasurer of BARC with 31 years behind him as a ham operator, bustled around the grounds as his associates reported contacts from 14 other jurisdictions, including British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, in the north and Wisconsin in the east.
Adding to the challenge posed by the day’s less-than-stellar atmospheric conditions, power sources were limited to batteries, solar panels and generators. Viewing the day’s power restrictions as possibilities to be encountered in emergencies when hams may be called upon because normal communications may be totally knocked out or temporarily interrupted, BARC members put on headphones, meticulously tuned dials and readjusted equipment to maximize capabilities to make contacts around the country.
As he explained the almost-bewildering number of ways ham operators can use their equipment to send and receive signals, club president Ted McArthur (AC7II) repeated the lingo that is his daily language since 1976 when he received his license: He mentioned Morse code, Zoom and Skype for twice-annual “red tag” scenarios to test operators’ skills; Winlink sends email and attachments over radio; Astronauts usually have a ham license before going into space; BARC member Theo Thomson is the mainstay of the Mount Logan Stake’s emergency communications system; and many annual races and community events rely heavily on BARC’s behind-the-scenes support.
Among those races are the Bear 100 and LoToJa, where BARC members do not put themselves or their equipment to bed until all the participants have been accounted for. In some instances, racers have dropped out before the challenge’s end point and they have been deemed lost until BARC sleuths have painstakingly tracked them to their home then relisted them in the “found” column.
Sheriff’s offices, hospitals, first responders, various governmental authorities and church groups, among others, rely on amateur ham operator groups such as BARC to step in in both routine and emergency situations to assist where regular communications cannot fill the void, are overloaded or are insufficiently agile.
McArthur’s ongoing interest means “I usually don’t go anywhere without a radio.” As a youngster of 8 or 9 years old, his uncle introduced McArthur to the world of ham radios and he now has equipment in every vehicle he owns and has more radios than he could quickly identify when asked for an overall count. He recalled that over the years club member Eldon Kearl (K70GM) has reported nine accidents in Logan Canyon using a radio where cell service was unavailable. McArthur once talked with a ham operator in Tanzania and recommended investigating a ham radio license to make new friends at home and abroad, as well as to serve the community.