Fashion Merchandising and Development students at Bridgerland Technical College have been hard at work putting together the program’s annual spring fashion show.
On Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., these students are bringing together months of work to create a Parisian inspired “Welcome to Paris” fashion show, featuring fashion trends from all over the world and a variety of local vendors, according to Program Director Hailey Ropelato.
“I’m really excited to see the student’s hard work come to life,” she said. “There’s nothing quite like show night.”
Each spring and fall, a combination of high school and full-time adult students in the program complete a promotional event planning course where they are required to plan a full-scale event, Ropelato said.
According to her, students have been trend forecasting — identifying fashion trends on a global level — and visiting local retailers to look at what they have and how they can translate those fashions.
Items from retailers Al’s Sporting Goods, Bohme, Buckle, Directive Boardshop, Downeast, Old Navy, Petals and Promises Prom, The Sportsman and Zumiez will all be styled and showcased by students, Ropelato said. Students part of the college’s Cosmetology and Barbering program will be doing the hair and makeup for the models at the show.
“It's fun to see all of their ideas and the models all done up underneath the lights,” she said.
Additionally, the show will have a hand-made collection designed by student Sara Anderson, and a thrifted collection styled by students Dallon Florence and Cherakie Savage.
According to Ropelato, the students in the program chose the theme “Bienvenue á Paris” because of the variety of styles seen in Paris and European fashion.
“You'll get a taste of everything,” she said. “We try to make it applicable to a wide variety of styles and demographics.”
According to Ropelato, the show will feature a “French marketplace” shopping experience prior to the show, with local vendors including Bluebird Candy, The Fleur Market, Four Ways Beautiful boutique, Great Harvest and The Greenhouse.
“I think it's really great for the community to come out and see what the students are working on,” Ropelato said. “It exposes the community to the creativity and the fun that can be involved within the fashion industry.”
Tickets for the show are $8 and will be available at the door the night of the event.
