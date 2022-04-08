The Bringing War Home project is hosting two local roadshows this Saturday to collect records of objects and stories tied to the military conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries.
The project, based out of Utah State University, aims to create a digital archive of the “material culture” of war and invites the public to come by with any objects or stories — firsthand or not — related to the past century-plus of wars.
“Our goals are to create a space where the public can really build its own history,” project co-director Molly Cannon said. “And the content of that archive will come from the public.”
The archive will serve as a resource for anyone interested, be they researchers, teachers, family members or just those interested in learning about the history of war. The project's site asks the public to help connect the community with that history “through sharing wartime objects and the personal stories that surround them.”
“We're inviting the community to come to one of the events, bring in their objects for us to record — not keep, but just record — information about them and collect the stories that go along with them, the family memories of those objects,” Cannon said, “and then that will be used to build the archive.”
Bringing War Home looks to analyze war through material culture — how the objects in our lives reflect the culture they exist in, intentionally or not — and is seeking items or souvenirs brought back from those conflicts.
“The whole purpose of the project is to really think about how material culture — objects or things — are a way to understand the history of war,” co-director Susan Grayzel said in a USU release earlier this year. “People go off to war with photographs, with family heirlooms, with good luck charms. And then they pick things up when they do service overseas and bring those back, and sometimes they are all that remains, literally, of that experience. What our project is trying to do is capture the personal history as well — digitally record the object — to learn why that object matters.”
Bringing War Home, headed by USU professors Grayzel, a World War I scholar, and Cannon, director at the Museum of Anthropology, is also partnering with Utah Public Radio to record the stories of these wartime objects.
“I'm really excited about this particular partnership. They were always envisioned to be part of our program,” Cannon said. Beyond helping out Bringing War Home, UPR will also turn some of the narratives into future radio segments.
Cannon emphasized everyone who had a story was welcome to share.
“We certainly want to hear from veterans and civilians who were affected by these experiences, but we also want to hear the family stories,” she said. “Because as people who are interested in the humanities, what we tell ourselves and what we tell each other is just as interesting as what we experience — so we want both kinds of stories.”
Prospective participants will bring their objects to the roadshow, where the item and its story will be documented. Cannon reiterated that they are not collecting objects — just information.
“We're just wanting to hear from the public and hear their stories, that's the ultimate goal,” she said.
Bringing War Home has six more roadshows scheduled between now and November, with stops throughout the state, and plans to run more next spring. Saturday’s shows will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Eccles Conference Center on USU’s Logan campus and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyrum City Museum in Hyrum. More information can be found at usu.edu/mountainwest/bringing-war-home.