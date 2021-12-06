Carolyn Jones has a story she believes must be told — a story about a soldier from Cache Valley who fought the entirety of World War II and survived some of the bloodiest battles only to die in an industrial accident less than a year after coming home.
Carolyn never met her father-in-law, Doyle Jones Sr., and neither did her husband, Doyle Jones Jr., who was born four months after his father’s death. But after hearing about the soldier, she’s always felt a strong connection to him and spent many hours researching his war experience through letters home and other historic papers.
Tuesday’s 80th anniversary of the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor is especially meaningful to Carolyn, because she has a photo of her father-in-law from that historic day that she believes speaks volumes about his life and those times.
Jones had enlisted in the U.S. Army a year before the attack on Pearl Harbor and was back home in Young Ward on furlough when news of the invasion came out, which led to his immediate call back to base. In the photo, he’s flanked by his mother and father, and his mother is visibly distraught.
“Her brother had come home from World War I with shell shock to the point of dying in his 40s, and this is the expression on her face as she’s sending her son to World War II,” Carolyn said. “Pearl Harbor happened. He turned around on Pearl Harbor day when this picture was taken, had to go back to Fort Lewis, Washington, and was in that first wave of Americans that went into Casa Blanca and Northern Africa.”
Jones fought in the 10th Engineer Battalion that under Gen. George Patton engaged the Germans first in North Africa, then in Italy and France. He saw combat on the beaches of Anzio, Italy, and the forests of Ardennes, Belgium, among other notable World War II venues.
Although starting the war as an enlisted man, he twice received battlefield promotions and concluded the war as a second lieutenant. He received two Purple Hearts and the Silver Star for valor in combat.
Because of security concerns, Jones’ letters home said little about where he was stationed or what was going on at any particular time, but one letter stands out for Carolyn because it gave the folks back home a window into not only what the war was like but what he was like as a warrior.
“I haven’t lost my grip, and there isn’t the least chance of me turning, to put it honestly, yellow,” he began. “As far as I am concerned, I’m not afraid of the Krauts or what they can do because I know I can out-soldier any of them. Yes, I have been over here a long time, but over here time doesn’t mean much, and as far as I can see if a man has what it takes he can go forever and it won’t make him weak. In fact, I think he will get stronger as time goes on.”
This letter was sent in December 1944, which history records as the beginning of Battle of the Bulge, and Carolyn believes Jones could have already been in Belgium engaged in the battle when he wrote it. By that point in the war, he had earned enough combat points to come home — more, she has heard, than any soldier who’d already returned home Cache Valley — but the letter goes on to inform his parents of his plans to stick it out until the end:
“There isn’t any use of me trying to tell you I wouldn’t like to come home, because that would be telling you a lie, but at present there isn’t anything anyone can do about it so we’ll just have to wait and see how things turn out. Besides, after going this far I would like to see the finish of this over here because of my own satisfaction. You don’t blame me do you? So please don’t try to do anything on your own because it would just make a mess of everything and wouldn’t do any good. But there is one thing you can do for me, and that is say a few words to the fellow up above once in a while.”
Carolyn’s voice cracked as she read these lines during a recent trip to the Herald Journal office to show the letters and photos she’d gathered on her father-in-law.
“I just think people are way too detached from what happened and what these guys went through. I can’t even fathom what it would be like, day after day, year after year to be on the front lines of a war,” she said.
When Jones did finally get home, it didn’t take long to strike up a romance and get married. In December 1947 his wife, Adola, had a child on the way when civilian life did to Doyle Jones what five years of brutal war could not.
Jones was working for LeGrand Johnson Ready Mix, shoveling sand in a conveyor, when he got caught in the chute and was buried alive.
“My husband was born four months to the day after his death, so my husband never met his father, but he’s always been very fascinating to me because my husband never knew him and Adola never got over losing him,” Carolyn said.
Her fascination deepened recently, following the death of her own husband, when she had a dream about Doyle Jones Sr. visiting her on the family’s ancestral Young Ward farm, where she has lived for years. The dream was uncommonly vivid, she recalls, and it pushed her to find out more about the man.
One telling artifact of Jones’s life is an article in The Jolly Joe, a battalion newsletter that reported his death in 1947. The article quoted one local resident as saying Jones’s funeral was “the largest ever held here,” and a fellow soldier offered these words about the man he served with in World War II:
“I first met Doyle in Camp Pickett, Virginia, and overseas with him when we landed in Africa. When I really got to know Doyle was on the beachhead in Anzio, Italy, while we were laying barbed wire when we were both enlisted men. Later when he was made a second lieutenant and was on several recons when he was an officer in command, one thing, he would never send a man to do any mission that he himself would not go on. He had a lot of nerve, more in fact than any man should have. I was injured before the war was over and was very glad to find out he came out OK. Now, after he had everything to live for, the job he had looked very promising and he was planning on buying a home for his family, now Doyle is dead.”
Carolyn hopes to write a book about the father-in-law and war hero she never met.
“My mother-in-law was madly in love with him when he got killed, and she never got over it. The stories she told about him just made him very interesting to me, so when I had a chance to get a hold of all his letters from when he was in Europe, the more I learned about him and the more fascinated I became,” she said.