Bridgerland Technical College’s annual dog ID microchipping event is set for next month.
BTECH Animal Sciences students will implant the chips for $10, or $8 for owners who preregister for the event with the Logan City Police Department. The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the school, 1410 N. 1000 West, Logan.
“We are excited to provide this opportunity to increase the safety of our city’s pets,” the BTECH announcement states. “We also look forward to meeting the amazing pet owners in our area.”
The microchips last for the lifetime of the pet and are registered through Petlink, an international database.