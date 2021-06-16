Thirteen-year-old Ellee Arnell likes to ride horses, and she’s even written a book about them. But the horses in her novel aren’t like the ones her Hyrum family owns: Her make-believe horses are magical.
Book, you say? Written by a 13-year-old?
That’s right. Ellee’s first novel, a 70-page fantasy tale titled “The Secrets of Orlia,” has been made available to a mass audience through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing program with the help of fellow Hyrum resident Phillip Chipping, who specializes in giving young writers exposure.
The writing project started out as a modest school assignment that unexpectedly fueled Ellee’s imagination and blossomed into a full manuscript.
“When I gave her the assignment it was just supposed to be like a three-page, four-page quick story,” said Ellee’s mother, Angie Arnell, who served for a time as her daughter’s homeschool teacher. “She ended up loving it so much that she just kept adding to it and kept writing and writing until it turned into a big, huge project.”
Ellee is an avid reader and said the novel was inspired by many of the fantasy books she’s read, such as the “Fablehaven” and “Traitor’s Game” series.
In Ellee’s story, a girl meets a man who wants her to take care of a beautiful horse. The horse turns out to be magical, and her efforts to protect it from thieves lead to an adventure that eventually winds up in a magical land populated by horses like the one in her care.
The book has 12 chapters with titles such as “Mysterious Man,” “Kidnapped” and “The Truth” that suggest an intriguing and dramatic story.
In an interview this week, Ellee said the writing process was at turns both difficult and easy. Once she had a plot in mind and was able to craft an opening she was happy with — which required several rewrites — the story flowed.
“The first part was hard because I couldn’t come up with exactly what I wanted it to be,” she explained. “But then it wasn’t too hard trying to make it all tie together. That was pretty easy … Most of it I had plotted out, but some of it I came up with along the way.”
The Arnells took Ellee’s finished work to Phillip Chipping, who is involved in publishing literature by and for children through a number of organizations, including his company Knowonder and the nonprofit Teen Author Boot Camp.
He liked what he saw.
“You know, it was really good. I was really impressed,” said Chipping, who enlisted his daughter, Chelsea, a freelance graphic artist, to do illustrations and much of the editing for the book. “We think that it would be a fun read for any kid that loves horses and especially if it’s a girl who loves horses, all the way up through middle grade. I think it’s a fun story.”
Ellee and Chelsea spent some time discussing what the artwork should look like, and Ellee said the 12 digital illustrations used for the book, including a cover, closely matched her own vision of the book’s characters.
The Amazon self-publishing platform does not require an investment for submissions but does take more than half of the revenue from sales. The books are made available on Kindle, with paperback editions printed by Amazon on demand.
So far Ellee has sold about 20 copies.
“I’ve published probably in the neighborhood of 80 books for people,” Chipping said. “I’m a huge advocate for literacy, and I find that one of the best ways to promote learning and a love of continuing to learn is just to help kids tell their stories, at whatever age and whatever format that is. So I help take somebody’s story from the very raw word file, through the editing process and all the way through to the finished Amazon, print-on-demand product.”
He went on: “I think one of the greatest motivations you can give a kid is holding that physical book in their hand. It’s so much greater of a motivation to keep pursuing that passion than just having a Word document that they can share with their aunts and uncles.”
Will the writing experience and the professional-looking product with her name on it spur Ellee Arnell to write a sequel or another novel?
“I have been thinking about it,” she said, “especially since this book kind of like ends with a cliffhanger. It was a lot of work, but I think it would really be fun to do another one maybe.”
Her mother is on board.
“I think what she’s done is amazing. I am a mom, of course,” Angie said.