When Chris and Dawn Warner saw the Burger Boat business up for sale last autumn, they were well familiar with the boat.
“When we came up here in the summers the last couple years, we’d see the Burger Boat on the water,” said Chris. “We’d order from it every time we came out.”
Chris had recently retired from a career in sales, and the couple decided to move to Bear Lake full-time.
“We moved here for good in October,” he said. “The house we moved into, my parents have owned since the late ‘70s. My dad passed in 2017; my mom kept both houses going and I don’t know how she did it. One in Holladay, and one here.
“My mom passed last April, so I inherited the property. We spent about three months in the house, decided we were tired of living in Salt Lake and wanted to slow life down. It was time to move.”
When the couple noticed the Burger Boat for sale on the KSL classifieds, it seemed a solid opportunity.
“We thought it would be a fun thing to do in the summertime,” said Chris. “Keep us busy and make some extra money to live throughout the year.”
This writer joined them on the water on a Tuesday morning, when the sky was sunny and the winds calm. Another time a reporter had come aboard, said Dawn, “it was a little bit nuts.”
On that occasion the wind picked up and they were trying to politely shoo the guy off the boat and get back to the launch ramp before the waves and wind caused disaster.
“This thing turns into a sail,” Dawn said of the boat. “We’re getting hit by waves; there’s water flooding in the back. It was scary.”
For this reason, Chris every morning checks three weather stations. “The closest two are Paris and St. Charles, and even those might be totally different from what’s happening out on the water. I keep an eye on that flag at the ranger station to know when things are about to turn.”
The normal routine is to launch around 10:30 a.m., motor down to the eastern end of North Beach, and pull the bow onto the sand in about two feet of water. This allows kayakers and jet-skiers to approach, as well as waders from the beach. When the first wave of buyers subsides, Chris will shove off and walk the boat to successively more westward spots, until they arrive back at the ramp in the afternoon.
On this morning there’s a steady stream of takers as soon as Dawn gets the propane fired up. The beef hits the grill at the time of the order, and the turnaround is about ten minutes to delivery.
Do things ever get hectic?
“Fourth of July was selling as fast as we could make them,” said Chris. “In that case we’ll be grilling all the time just to try to keep up with it.”
Weekends are generally twice as busy as weekdays, and the Warners’ kids, who are in their twenties, will often show up to help for the busier days.
“They all got their food handlers’ certifications, and they seem to think it’s fun,” said Dawn.
Any tough customers?
“People have mostly been great out here,” she said. “About the worst that’ll happen is kids decide to throw mud at the side, and it makes a big ‘boom’ inside the boat.”
When that happens, she says, “I pop out the window with my mom face, and say, ‘How about you come clean that off?’ It works.”
The broad billboard sides of the boat also make for tricky navigation. The driver’s seat is near the rear of the boat, and the only windows are at the front and rear. This makes motoring a two-person operation; Dawn will stand in front to warn Chris of any boats or big waves approaching.
The menu is simple: 1/3-pound burgers, chicken or pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, and chips with each. Fixin’s can be customized, and the burger seasoning is a blend sold by a friend of the Warners. (If you like what they do, you can get a bottle of your own at everydayshiz.com.)
What if a vegan should happen upon the Burger Boat?
“They get nachos.”