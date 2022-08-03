Support Local Journalism

When Chris and Dawn Warner saw the Burger Boat business up for sale last autumn, they were well familiar with the boat.

“When we came up here in the summers the last couple years, we’d see the Burger Boat on the water,” said Chris. “We’d order from it every time we came out.”

