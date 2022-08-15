The rapidly changing fast-food scene in Logan will finish the year without one Main Street fixture: the Burger King at 200 North.
Visitors to the restaurant on Monday were greeted with a sign that read, “We regret to inform you that we have closed our business. We have appreciated our guests and look forward to seeing you at our 1080 North Main Street or our Wellsville locations.”
The Burger King was operated by Meridian Restaurants, an Ogden-based company that owns 129 Burger Kings, Chili’s and Black Bear Diners combined in eleven states — though only Burger King outlets are owned by the company in Cache Valley.
No company executives were available Monday to comment on the closure, but the owner of the property, Dee’s Inc., indicated it will move promptly to list it as available for lease.
“Logan’s a hot ticket right now,” said company spokesman Wade Olsen, noting there is a broad range of possibilities for a new business at the location, especially in light of a Logan zone change there.
Logan Chief Planner Russ Holley identified the new zone, established about a decade ago, as TC1, or Town Center, which allows a more diverse set of uses and much bigger, taller structures than permitted in the past. The height limit is 80 feet, high enough to accommodate a five- or six-story building.
“It could be a downtown office, it could be what we call mixed use, which is a combination of commercial and residential. It could be retail, restaurant, hospitality, hotel, there’s a wide range of things,” Holley said.
“Look across the street and it gives you an idea of what could happen,” he added, referring to the new Hampton Inn and new Logan Public Library that is currently under construction.
Dee’s Inc. isn’t necessarily primed for a big step up, however.
“We’re a small company. We’re not really big enough to come in and put something like that together, but you never know,” Olsen said.
Should the property remain a spot for fast food, it will continue a long-established use at the busy intersection that also includes the USU Credit Union and the Historic Cache County Courthouse. Before Burger King, the building housed a Hardee’s restaurant, and before that it was the home of a Dee’s Drive-In, which was bordered closely on the north by Logan’s former fire department headquarters.
Since closing its Logan drive-in and several others in the 1980s, the Salt Lake City-based Dee’s Inc. has evolved away from the restaurant business into real estate and property management, although it still runs three Dee’s Family Restaurants on the Wasatch Front.
Olsen said Dee’s leased its Logan building to Hardee’s, and after Hardee’s went bankrupt in 2004, the owners of that chain sub-let the building to Meridian Restaurants to open Burger King.
“Now everyone’s out of the picture,” Olsen said. “We had Dee’s up there years ago, but that’s kind of the last remnant of the Dee’s Drive-Ins in Logan.”
Dee’s was founded by Olsen’s grandfather-in-law, Dee Anderson of Ephraim, in the early 1930s. His first restaurant was a nine-stool food stand in Salt Lake City that sold hamburgers for 5 cents.
It grew to be Utah’s biggest fast-food chain, recognizable by its trademark clown signs and “Let’s All Go to Dee’s” radio jingle. Dee’s Family Restaurants soon followed, and the company expanded into Nevada, Idaho and South Africa before eventually pulling back.